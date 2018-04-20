Criminal referral on ex-FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe sent to US attorney, reports say

Updated 20 April 2018, 5:30 AEST

The Office of the Inspector General at the US Department of Justice has referred its findings on former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe to the US attorney in Washington for possible criminal prosecution, according to a person familiar with the referral.

Spokesmen for the Justice Department and its inspector-general's office declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Mr McCabe.

A spokesman for the US attorney's office in Washington could not be immediately reached.

Such a referral does not automatically mean charges will be filed, and it would be up to the US attorney's office to evaluate the referral and decide whether to prosecute Mr McCabe.

The referral, first reported by CNN and the Washington Post, comes nearly one week after the inspector-general said it had concluded that Mr McCabe had misled investigators over a decision to break with the FBI's standard policy and inform a journalist about a probe into the Clinton Foundation in 2016.

Mr McCabe, a frequent target of criticism by US President Donald Trump, was fired last month just hours before he was set to retire.

Reuters