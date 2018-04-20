Ipswich dumps recycling, so what is going on in Queensland?

Updated 20 April 2018, 6:10 AEST

As the Ipswich council, west of Brisbane, announces all recycling for the city will be sent straight to landfill, both the industry and the Queensland Government are worried the move could undermine people's faith in recycling.

The price of recyclables is on the slide. (Credit: ABC)

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli announced earlier this week all recycling for the city, south of Brisbane, will be sent straight to landfill.

Cr Antoniolli said China's import ban on recycling and the rising levels of contaminated rubbish meant it was too expensive to recycle.

Added to that, the price of recyclables is on the slide.

Why is contamination a problem?

People might think they have good recycling habits, but putting the wrong thing in the wrong bin is common and problematic.

Any waste that is specifically listed as not being allowed in the kerbside recycling bin is considered contaminated.

So just one contaminated item can ruin a truckload of correctly recycled waste.

For staff who manually sift through the recyclables in sorting centres some contaminated items like syringes or nappies can be harmful to come in contact with.

Contaminated items can also disrupt automatic sorting equipment as some banned items, such as large metals or cords, can get tangled and jam the machinery.

Brisbane City Council says they don't have the same issues

Brisbane Councillor Peter Matic boasts the city recycles 93 per cent of goods that go into the yellow top bins.

And he says 80 per cent of that is recycled in Brisbane, leaving just 7 per cent as contaminated and destined for landfill.

"We have a bin app, a composting program a 'Love Food Hate Waste' program, which is about reducing food waste, and ratepayers who want to help keep Brisbane clean, green and sustainable," he said.

Cr Matic said Brisbane actually saved money on its recycling program as it had a ready market for most of the waste and long-term contracts with buyers.

So what can you recycle in Queensland?

What can and can't be recycled can differ between councils, but generally the rules are the same across Queensland.

Cardboard, paper, metal and glass usually gets a green tick, but one of the biggest mistakes made is not knowing what plastics are allowed.

Although most soft and hard plastics are accepted, one of the worst things that can be put in the yellow-lid bin are plastic bags and cling wrap — and definitely no green waste.

Coffee cups are also a no-no, but a pizza box gets the all-clear from most councils as long as no food scraps have been left inside.

What needs to change?

The head of Queensland's recycling industry believes there needs to be a "reset" of the entire system.

Waste Recycling Industry Association chief executive officer Rick Ralph said instead of dumping everything in the recycling bins it should be more specific, with specialised processes for different materials.

"We should be looking at alternative uses for paper and cardboard," he said.

"There are other solutions for the way of collecting bottles and cans — we have got container deposit systems.

"We should be looking at ways to utilise the new systems."

However Mr Ralph recognised contamination was a "critical issue" and everyone had a part to play in reducing it.

"Just keep it to what the item says on the lid and leave it at that," he said.

Will smaller councils now follow suit and dump recycling?

Sustainability expert John Moynihan is concerned it could happen.

"I think historically if we look at these things, it tends to be at the thin end of the wedge — one council does it, then the other councils when they run short budget-wise, when they need to bite something different," he said.

Mr Moynihan said he was not aware of any other councils that had taken the step, but was concerned it could become "standard practice".

Are there other models to solve the issue?

Industry and government officials are now looking overseas to Europe, the United Kingdom and the US, which have been successfully converting waste into energy.

For a long time Sweden has been regarded as the benchmark for high recycling rates and heat and power conversion.

The country also regularly imports rubbish from other countries to feed some of its energy plants.