Low-carb beer no better for your waistline than standard beer, cancer council says

Updated 20 April 2018, 8:05 AEST

If you're planning to reach for a low-carb beer at Friday night drinks this evening with the belief it's better for your waistline — think again.

One in three men and one in five women believe low-carb ales are a healthy option, according to research by the Cancer Council of Victoria.

But it's actually a myth.

After analysing a wide range of popular drinks, the council found low-carb beers had a similar amount of carbohydrates as regular options.

It found on average a typical lager or ale had just 1.4 grams of carbohydrates per 100ml.

But, for example, a "low-carb" Pure Blonde has just over 0.5 grams and "lower-carb" Carlton Dry has 1.9 grams.

Dietitian Alison McAleese, the manager of the LiveLighter campaign, said many people did not realise it was the alcohol, and not the carbs, that made beer so high in kilojoules.

"The amount of carbohydrates in any beer is actually quite low — between 1 and 3 per cent generally — and it's not the main thing to be concerned about," she said.

"The main thing people should watch out for is how much alcohol is actually in their beer.

"We found that there wasn't any relationship between low-carb claims and the amount of kilojoules, or energy, that's in the drink."

The Cancer Council is calling on the Federal Government to make nutrition labelling mandatory on all alcohol products.

"We'd like kilojoules to be labelled on bottles and cans of alcohol so people can make informed decisions about how much energy is in the beers they're buying," Ms McAleese said.

"We know when people get the information about what's in their food, and this case in their drink, they do make healthier choices, and at the moment that information just isn't available."

But that's not a green light to head for wine or spirits — Craig Sinclair, the head of prevention at the Cancer Council, said alcohol of any type was not healthy.

"The unwanted weight gain from the empty kilojoules in beer can lead to obesity, which increases the risk of 13 types of cancer, type 2 diabetes, heart and kidney disease, and stroke," he said.