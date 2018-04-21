Avicii found dead in Oman at 28

Updated 21 April 2018, 7:10 AEST

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, one of the biggest stars of electronic dance music (EDM) in Europe, is found dead in Muscat, Oman, his US publicist says.

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, one of the biggest stars of electronic dance music (EDM) in Europe, has been found dead in Muscat, Oman, his US publicist says.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," publicist Diana Baron said in a statement.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

No cause of death was given and Ms Baron said no further statements would be released.

Avicii, known for hits like Wake Me Up and Hey Brother, announced in 2016 that he was retiring from touring.

He later told Billboard magazine he had made the decision for health reasons.

"The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me," he told the magazine.

"I'm more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think," he added at the time.

However, he did not stop making music, releasing a six-track EP album in August 2017.

Avicii won a number of American Music Awards, Billboard music awards and MTV Europe Music awards for his EDM work.

Reuters