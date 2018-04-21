Chemical weapons inspectors finally visit Douma and take samples

Updated 22 April 2018, 5:00 AEST

The global chemical weapons watchdog says a team of inspectors has visited the Syrian town of Douma to collect samples for an investigation into an alleged chemical weapons attack that sparked US-led missile strikes on Syria.

Key points: Samples will be transported back to the Netherlands for analysis

Inspectors had been delayed for days due to security concerns

Douma is the site of the alleged chemical attack that saw US-led missile strikes on Syria

A team of inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) visited the area to collect samples, the agency said.

In a statement, the OPCW said it would now evaluate and consider whether the team needs to make a second visit to Douma.

The samples will be transported back to the Netherlands and onward to the organisation's network of designated labs for analysis.

Based on the analysis of the sample results as well other information and materials collected by the team, the mission would compile a report and submit it to the organisation's member states, the statement said.

Inspectors had been trying to reach Douma for several days but were delayed after an advance security detail was fired upon on April 17.

Earlier in a statement on Saturday, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova decried the delay as "unacceptable".

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said Syria and Russia — whose forces now control the town east of Damascus — had been trying to cover up evidence.

Journalists were allowed access to the suspected attack sites on Monday (local time), but the OPCW said Syrian and Russian authorities blocked the inspectors.

Russia, whose forces in Syria back President Bashar Assad's army, has denied claims that Syrian forces carried out the alleged attack.

Syria and its ally Russia deny any chemical attack took place, and Russian officials have accused Britain of staging a "fake" chemical attack.

The alleged gas attack, which Syrian activists say killed more than 40 people, prompted punitive US, British and French airstrikes.



Reuters