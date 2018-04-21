Unknown Australian soldier identified as a 'true hero of Gallipoli' more than 100 years later

Updated 21 April 2018, 16:50 AEST

For more than 100 years, Private Edward Attfield was wrongly believed to have been a deserter from the Australian Army — but in fact, his body was buried in an Egyptian war cemetery.

Australian soldiers at the Mena Camp in Egypt during World War I. (Credit: ABC licensed)

But a Victorian researcher has helped prompt work to identify his grave site in Egypt, ensuring Private Attfield's descendants can erect a headstone in his honour and correct the record about his service.

This Anzac Day, the headstone will be unveiled.

His family has chosen the inscription: "I once was lost, but now am found."

The mystery began to unfold two years ago when the body of an Australian soldier was discovered near Gizeh Base in Egypt.

The identity of the war veteran could not be established and a grave was marked for an unknown soldier.

Victorian researcher Martin Elliget asked the Australian Army to make further inquiries about the identity of the soldier, and helped unearth the truth about Private Attfield's disappearance.

He had been fighting with the 5th Battalion and had gone missing from the area where the body was found.

Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester said the Army's identification board conducted a review to make the determination.

"It can now be confirmed Private Attfield lies in Old Cairo War Cemetery in Egypt," Mr Chester said.

"He had previously been declared a deserter by mistake."

Official records for Private Attfield, regimental number 1701, show his keen interest in joining the army. It took him eight attempts to finally enlist.

In 1915 he fought in Gallipoli, was wounded and evacuated for treatment, and then returned to the battlefield where he remained fighting until December that year.