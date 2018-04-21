War Memorial up-ends tradition, commissions critical look at Anzac legend from Turkish artist

Updated 21 April 2018, 6:20 AEST

When Turkish filmmaker Koken Ergun was commissioned by the Australian War Memorial to create a piece, he asked if it was "ready for criticism against the whole Anzac legacy".

Turkish artist Koken Ergun in front of a scene from his film Heroes. (Credit: ABC)

The Australian War Memorial has up-ended 75 years of tradition and commissioned an exhibit for its collection from an artist from a former enemy nation.

Turkish filmmaker Koken Ergun's film, Heroes, is a radical departure from the patriotic battle paintings by Australian artists usually collected by the Canberra institution.

It questions rising nationalism and contains criticisms of Australian and New Zealand tourists visiting Gallipoli by Turkish people, some of whom appear to be upset the visitors display insufficient respect in a foreign land.

In one instance, men are caught on camera walking past Australian tourists saying in Turkish, "We shouldn't let them come here".

An Anzac visitors guest book is shown to contain slurs against tourists penned in Turkish, interspersed with comments from visiting Aussies.

Among the more incendiary comments are:

"You came here but your return was disastrous" "You are in my country now, behave!" "Don't ever think of invading us again" "You can't go around half naked among martyrs, have some respect!" "May God curse those who attack us" "F**king infidels!"

The War Memorial gave Ergun $25,000 and totally free rein to create Heroes, now owned by the national institution in Canberra.

"I knew the War Memorial was closely linked to the Australian state [and] I am a critical human being and believe art should be not be made for pleasing," Ergun said.

"The first question I asked was, 'are you ready for criticism against the whole Anzac legacy and maybe even your institution and your mission?' And they said 'yes'.

"I told them, 'I have an issue with nationalism, patriotism and brainwashing through a national lens and I am probably going to direct my camera to these details, are you ready?' And they said 'yes'."

Ergun said in the past five to six years, the Turkish Government had been funding free tours for people to visit monuments it built at Gallipoli, where every 15 minutes patriotic war plays were staged.

Local tour guides talk about Turkey's glorious victories over the allied forces, but also weave tales about how young Australians and New Zealanders save money from childhood to make a pilgrimage from half a planet away.

The film intersperses this commentary with footage of Contiki tour buses and young Australians wearing ANZAC Day merchandise.

'We've got to have an open mind'

Heroes is screening in Sydney, but a date has not been set for its debut at the War Memorial.

Manager of the AWM collection, Major General Brian Dawson (Retired) said the institution did not resile from the film and an occasion would be found when it could be screened there.

"I don't think it's too explosive, we've got to have an open mind that there are other views and other experiences we need to recognise — we lost and withdrew from the peninsula," he said.

"There are, if you like, veiled criticisms and more explicit criticisms [in the film].

"I think we do forget as Australians we were actually the invaders."

Ergun spent three years gathering and editing 120 hours of footage shot during 50 bus tours he took over two years.

The film is compiled mostly from hand-held observational footage, with just a couple of interviews.

"The [ANZAC] dawn ceremony has been going on for many years but the counter dawn ceremony the Turkish Government started is only five years old," Ergun said.

"It is not related [to] the ANZACs, it's more related with many political factions that want to polish nationalism in a time when nationalism is rising all over the world."

Heroes is screening at Artspace in Sydney until May 12.