Gold Coast edges out Brisbane to win Q-Clash 15 by five points, Nth Melbourne beats Hawthorn

Updated 22 April 2018, 20:30 AEST

The Suns edge the Lions in a frantic finish to the Q-Clash, after the Kangaroos survive a big comeback from the Hawks to register another win.

The Suns had a 27-point lead, then just withstood a big comeback from Brisbane to win Q-Clash 15. (Credit: AAP)

There may be no place like home but life on the road is good again for the Gold Coast Suns after they held out Brisbane Lions 11.10 (76) to 10.11 (71) in Sunday's AFL derby at the Gabba.

The Suns held on for their third win of the season, after the Kangaroos also withstood a second half comeback to beat Hawthorn at Docklands.

Brisbane clawed their way back from a 27-point third-term deficit before Cameron Rayner had a chance to lock up the scores on the stroke of full-time.

However, he could only manage a behind as the Suns registered just their third win in nine Queensland derbies at the Gabba.

It was a confidence boost for AFL nomads Gold Coast, who snapped a two-game losing run including last round's 80-point thrashing from West Coast.

They are on a three-month AFL road trip due to the Commonwealth Games and won't host their first game at Carrara until the round-11 clash with Geelong on June 2.

The Lions were desperate to bounce back from last round's 93-point loss in which they registered a club record-equalling lowest 17 total points against Richmond.

While there was no sign of the Bad News Bears on Sunday, the Lions still have one thing in common with their luckless predecessor — they still haven't won a game.

Besides last week's effort, last year's wooden spooners the Lions have been competitive but still have a horror 0-5 record to show for their season start.

It is the second time since 2015 that Brisbane has started a season 0-5.

Gold Coast's Touk Miller (21 touches) was magnificent for the Suns, and his running battle with Brisbane's All-Australian Dayne Zorko was worth the price of admission alone.

It took just 16 seconds for Brisbane to draw first blood through Lewis Taylor but back-to-back goals by Gold Coast's Darcy MacPherson from dubious free kicks gave the Suns an 11-point lead by the first break.

The Suns held on to earn a 7.3 (45) to 4.7 (31) half-time buffer and seemed to kick away when they blew the deficit out to 27 early in the third.

But forward Eric Hipwood (three goals) and livewire Charlie Cameron (two goals, 18 touches) came alive to cut the lead to 15 points by the final break.

And when Hipwood booted his third goal midway through the fourth term the Gold Coast's lead was just four points but it wasn't to be for the luckless Lions.

AAP

Kangaroos beat Hawks despite two men knocked out

An undermanned North Melbourne have clung on for a 28-point victory over Hawthorn at Etihad Stadium to climb to third on the AFL ladder.

Up by 57 points at halftime on Sunday, the Kangaroos only managed three goals in the second half but did enough to hold off the resurgent Hawks and claim a 14.14 (98) to 11.4 (70) win in front of a 27,981-strong crowd.

Forward Ben Brown (four goals), midfielder Ben Cunnington (30 disposals) and backman Robbie Tarrant (16 marks) played starring roles as the rebuilding Roos made a dominant start to the game.

The complexion changed within a matter of seconds when North lost both Shaun Higgins and Ed Vickers-Willis to concussions during the third quarter.

A motionless Higgins was taken from the ground on a motorised stretcher and was set to undergo scans in hospital after a nasty head collision with Hawthorn's Ryan Burton.

Vickers-Willis was able to run from the ground after colliding with Harry Morrison moments later but failed a concussion test and was also ruled out for the final term.

The Roos looked run off their feet during a third term in which Luke Breust slotted three of his five majors and Liam Shiels added two of his own.

But Hawthorn were unable to press their advantage and late goals to Cameron Zurhaar and Jarrad Waite secured a hard-fought victory for North.

In another blow for the Hawks, Tom Mitchell's Brownlow Medal hopes could be in jeopardy with a suspected high elbow on North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein certain to come under scrutiny.

Mitchell was subjected to a hard tag by Ben Jacobs, and his frustrations appeared to boil over in the second term when he gave away a free kick - and a resulting goal - for the glancing blow on Goldstein behind the play.

Mitchell's scintillating start to the season had him considered an early Brownlow frontrunner but Jacobs wore him like a glove, restricting the prolific ball-winner to 19 disposals.

North's Zurhaar was reported for rough conduct after laying a hard bump on David Mirra which sent the Hawks backman hurtling into the boundary fence.

AAP

