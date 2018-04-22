'It's hard being white': Indonesia's albino village

Nana Suryana's brother Amas Masadi — who like him has normal pigmentation — also has two albino children, Rosanah and Usman Lukman Nulhakim, which means that both brothers have married women from separate families who also carry a gene.
'Sometimes it's hard being white'
Ciburuy has possibly one of the highest rates of albinism in Indonesia, and nobody seems to know why.
Although a relatively isolated village, it is likely the population at Ciburuy has remained more "genetically intact" than other villages or towns that have seen more migration and assimilation into the broader population.
Nana Suryana says when he was a child his father told him that centuries ago a foreign man with white skin came to Ciburuy and touched a pregnant woman on the belly.
The social stigma of being and looking different, particularly in a culture where skin tone is universally darker, has also exposed many to teasing or bullying.
Nana Suryana's niece Rosanah, now 20, says she had to leave school early because she was bullied by classmates over her white skin.
She can't find work because she didn't finish school, and works mostly at home. She now doesn't know if she wants to get married and have children of her own, because of the fear that they too may have the condition.
"Sometimes it's hard being white. I was often teased at school. I was often upset because of it," she says.
Nana Suryana's 14-year-old daughter Dewi Rasmana has had an easier time. She is still at school and says she has had little experience of being teased for being different — though she regularly has to cover up against the sun, and her eyesight is worsening as she gets older.
A couple of streets away, 40-year-old Suryana works outdoors on a building site. He wears long sleeves, sunglasses and a cap to cover his skin against the sun.
The number of people who carry an albinism gene at Ciburuy is clearly far higher than in Australia.
Dr Parker says there is no question it is much harder to live with albinism in Asia or Africa than Australia, because of the sun and high risk of skin cancer, as well as the social stigma in a country where there is less ethnic diversity.
Poor schooling and poverty in a village like Ciburuy can also limit the education of a child with albinism.
"Having low vision you may struggle to see the blackboard, and you don't have all the vision aids that kids in Australia have. So they're not likely to get even a basic primary education," she says.
"And as a non-educated person, where are you going to work? You're going to work out in the field and you're going to get skin cancer and sunburn and likely die at a young age."