Mini-Me actor Verne Troyer, from Austin Powers, dies aged 49

Updated 22 April 2018, 8:40 AEST

Actor Verne Troyer, who was best known for playing Mini-Me in Austin Powers, has died aged 49, according to an official social media post.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," a post on his official Facebook page read.

The BBC reported that earlier this month, he was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles, although it was not immediately clear why.

Last year, he was hospitalised for alcohol addiction.

"Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible," the Facebook post said.

"Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles.

"Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.

"Depression and suicide are very serious issues.

"You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside.

"Be kind to one another."

Troyer also appeared as Griphook in the first Harry Potter film and participated in Celebrity Big Brother in the UK in 2009.

Troyer told The Guardian in 2015 he grew up Amish, although his parents left the religion when he was a child.

He said he almost died as a baby when his parents found him unresponsive in his crib, having an infection.

"As we were Amish, we only had a horse and buggy [carriage] to get to the hospital, but that wasn't going to be quick enough so we borrowed my aunt's car," he said.

"My parents were told there was nothing that could be done and Dad whisked me away to another hospital, where I was put in an oxygen tent, and thankfully I recovered."