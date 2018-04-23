ACCC boss to investigate allegedly 'unfair' Uber Eats contracts

Updated 23 April 2018, 10:10 AEST

Australia's competition regulator signals that it plans to investigate Uber's allegedly unfair contracts with restaurant owners who have signed up to its Uber Eats delivery app.

The ACCC's chairman says he will "have a look at" the company's allegedly unfair contracts. (Credit: ABC licensed)

"Certainly, we'll have a look at it," ACCC chairman Rod Sims told RN Breakfast this morning.

"We have three bits of the law we can deal with here.

"One is business-to-business — are they misleading the people they're dealing with?

"Two is, are they engaged in unconscionable conduct, putting all the conduct together?

"And thirdly, are the terms with which they work unfair? So, there's a lot to look at there."

