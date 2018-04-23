China says 36 dead after tour bus crashes in North Korea

Updated 23 April 2018, 18:30 AEST

Thirty-two Chinese tourists and four North Koreans die in a major bus accident in North Korea, China's foreign ministry says, with two Chinese nationals seriously injured.

China has confirmed a large number of Chinese tourists have been killed or injured in a bus accident in North Korea. A Chinese state media outlet initially tweeted at least 30 Chinese tourists had been killed when a tour bus plunged from a bridge into a river. The tweet was later deleted. China's Foreign Ministry has confirmed the accident happened in a province neighbouring the capital Pyongyang. (Credit: Reuters)

China confirms a large number of Chinese tourists have been killed in North Korean bus crash

Video: China confirms a large number of Chinese tourists have been killed in North Korean bus crash

China confirms a large number of Chinese tourists have been killed in North Korean bus crash (Credit: ABC)

Chinese tourists have been involved in a major road accident in North Korea and there are a large number of casualties, China's foreign ministry says.

Diplomats rushed to the scene of the accident in North Hwanghae province, which happened on Sunday evening, the ministry added, without saying how many people had either been injured or killed.

Chinese state television's English-language channel tweeted that a tour bus had fallen off a bridge, killing more than 30 people, but later deleted the tweet.

State television's main Chinese-language news channel later showed images of a crashed blue bus with its wheels in the air, in footage taken in pouring rain in the dark.

It showed at least one person being treated in hospital, but also gave no details of casualties.

In a separate statement, China's health ministry said it was sending a team of medical experts along with equipment and drugs to North Korea to help treat survivors.

North Hwanghae province borders South Korea.

North Korea is a popular, if offbeat, tourist destination for Chinese, especially from north-eastern China.

South Korean think-tank the Korea Maritime Institute estimates tourism generates about $US44 million in annual revenue for North Korea.

About 80 per cent of all North Korea's foreign tourists are Chinese, it said.

China said more than 237,000 Chinese visited in 2012, but it stopped publishing the statistics in 2013.

Reuters