Christian Li, 10yo Australian violinist, becomes youngest winner of prestigious Yehudi Menuhin International Competition

Updated 23 April 2018, 18:50 AEST

Ten-year-old violinist Christian Li becomes the youngest winner of one of the world's most prestigious international violin competitions, the Menuhin Competition.

Australian violinist Christian Li has become the youngest winner to take home the first prize in on of the world's most prestigious violin competitions — the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition.

Ten-year-old Li from Melbourne took out joint first in the Junior First Prize category alongside Singapore's Chloe Chua, 11, at the 2018 competition at Victoria Hall in Geneva, Switzerland.

Li has been playing the violin since he was five years old, studying under Dr Robin Wilson, the Head of Violin at the Australian National Music Academy in Melbourne.

In 2017, he won first prize in the violin category of the Young Artist Semper Music International Competition in Italy and was also selected to perform at Carnegie Hall Isaac Stern Auditorium in NY in the American Protege Showcase 10-year Anniversary concert.

"I am so happy to know that I was selected to take part in the Menuhin Competition," he said ahead of his win.

The violinist said the most exciting part of the competition for him was having the opportunity to meet his heroes and favourite violin masters in person.

The Yehudi Menuhin International Competition for Young Violinists is now in its 35th year — founded by Yehudi Menuhin in 1983.