Korean Air 'nut rage' sisters step down from airline, father apologises

Updated 23 April 2018, 0:40 AEST

Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-ah, who made global headlines in 2014 when she ordered a plane to return to its gate because she was angry over the way she had been served nuts, is leaving the airline along with her sister, their father and company chairman announces.

Korean Air Lines chairman Cho Yang-ho has apologised for the behaviour of his two daughters and say they will immediately step down from their positions at the company.

One of the daughters, Cho Hyun-min, also known as Emily, a senior vice-president at the airline, is under investigation by police for suspected assault for allegedly throwing water at an attendee of a business meeting.

Her older sister, Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather, made global headlines in 2014 when she ordered a Korean Air plane to return to its gate at a New York airport because she was angry over the way she had been served nuts in first class.

She was jailed and returned to work as an executive of Korean Air's hotel affiliate in March.

Mr Cho said the company would "turn over a new leaf" with stronger management led by its board.

"As chairman of Korean Air as well as a father, I am terribly sorry for my daughter's misstep," he said in a statement.

"Everything is my responsibility and fault."

Reuters