Live: Banking royal commission examines dodgy financial advice as shareholders consider rolling AMP board

Updated 23 April 2018, 10:20 AEST
By business reporter Michael Janda

The banking royal commission is hearing further evidence about inappropriate financial advice, with embattled wealth management company AMP scheduled to appear again as its directors face shareholder pressure to explain themselves or resign.

The financial services royal commission will continue hearing evidence about many instances of inappropriate financial advice given to customers, with ANZ, AMP and NAB scheduled to appear.

Meanwhile, pressure is building on the AMP board following the resignation of the company's chief executive, with shareholders threatening to vote against the incumbent directors.

