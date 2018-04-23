Live: Banking royal commission examines dodgy financial advice as shareholders consider rolling AMP board

Updated 23 April 2018, 10:20 AEST

The banking royal commission is hearing further evidence about inappropriate financial advice, with embattled wealth management company AMP scheduled to appear again as its directors face shareholder pressure to explain themselves or resign.

Meanwhile, pressure is building on the AMP board following the resignation of the company's chief executive, with shareholders threatening to vote against the incumbent directors.