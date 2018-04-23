Search

Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison

Updated 23 April 2018, 19:10 AEST

A Belgian judge sentences Salah Abdeslam, the prime surviving suspect in the 2015 Islamic State attacks on Paris, to 20 years in prison over a shootout with police in Brussels in 2016.

Salah Abdeslam was flanked by masked guards during the court proceedings. (Credit: Reuters) 

A Belgian judge has sentenced Salah Abdeslam, the prime surviving suspect in the 2015 Islamic State attacks on Paris, to 20 years in prison over a shootout with police in Brussels in 2016.

Abdeslam's co-defendant Sofien Ayari also received a 20-year term for attempted terrorist murder.

While his lawyer argued Abdeslam, 28, should be acquitted because of a procedural error, prosecutors had charged him with attempted murder over the Brussels shootout, days before his arrest, and called for a jail term of 20 years.

More to come.

Reuters

