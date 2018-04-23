The Crown's Matt Smith breaks silence over pay gap with co-star Claire Foy

Updated 23 April 2018, 18:15 AEST

More than a month after the revelation the actress who plays the Queen in Netflix's acclaimed series The Crown was earning less than her male co-star playing Prince Philip, Matt Smith addresses the pay disparity, saying they should be paid "equally and fairly".

Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, and Matt Smith who plays Prince Philip, at the season 2 premiere. (Credit: Reuters)

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his new biopic Mapplethorpe, Smith said Foy was one of his best friends and that she should be paid equally and fairly.

"I support her completely, and I'm pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for it because that what's needed to happen," Smith said.

"Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved — but not just in our industry, in all industries."

Earlier this year, producers of the Netflix drama apologised to the pair after the revelation Foy was being paid less than Smith, despite her playing the lead role in the series.

Foy, 33, has won a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild awards for her nuanced portrayal of Britain's monarch in the 1950s and 1960s.

But Smith, 35, has not been not similarly honoured.

A producer said Smith had been paid more than Foy because Smith was better known after having done a six-year stint as the star of Doctor Who.

Producers did not give further details about the pay gap, instead saying that they would rectify the gap going forward into the show's third season.

"Going forward, no-one gets paid more than the Queen," producer Suzanne Mackie told Variety at the time.

But Foy will not be continuing in the role as Queen Elizabeth II, who will instead be played by British actress Olivia Coleman.

Prince Philip will also be played by a different actor.

The Crown is one of the most expensive television shows ever produced, costing a reported $130 million to make the first season.

The revelations of the pay gap was widely criticised by fans and those in the industry, particularly because it came in the wake of the #MeToo movement where scores of women were coming forward to voice their experience of inequality in the entertainment industry.

The movement, born from the sexual harassment allegations against media giant Harvey Weinstein, has gained traction worldwide and spurred women across various industries to share their stories.