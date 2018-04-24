Google profit jumps 73pc, US extends deadline for aluminium sanctions as Wall Street slips

Updated 24 April 2018, 8:20 AEST

As the busiest week of US reporting season begins, Google reports a bumper profit, aluminium prices plunge and Australian inflation is expected to be rather weak.

Australian shares are headed higher today, despite a plunge in aluminium prices and a weak day on Wall Street.

US markets were dragged down by technology stocks, with the Nasdaq index falling 0.25 per cent.

The S&P 500 closed flat, and the Dow Jones slipped by 0.1 per cent to 24,449.

Google profit soars

This is the busiest week for US reporting season, as 180 S&P companies will be reporting their results — including big tech players Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon.

After the closing bell, Google's parent company Alphabet reported its quarterly profit jumped by about 73 per cent, thanks to soaring sales of internet advertising. Alphabet shares rose 0.2 per cent in after-hours trade.

US extends deadline for Rusal sanctions

The biggest fall overnight was in the aluminium market, after the United States gave American customers of Rusal (Russia's biggest aluminium producer) more time to comply with sanctions.

The US is also open to lifting them if Rusal's major shareholder, Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, gives up control of the company.

With the extension, sanctions are not expected to kick in until late-October, which gives Rusal even more time to sell off its supply.

The price of aluminium plunged by 7 per cent overnight to $US2,995 per tonne, its biggest one-day drop in eight years.

Australian inflation in focus

The key piece of economic news today is the first-quarter inflation figures, to be released by the Bureau of Statistics this morning.

Reuters-polled economists are predicting the consumer price index (CPI) to have risen by 0.5 per cent in the first three months of 2018 — or 1.9 per cent on a yearly basis.

This result would fall below the Reserve Bank's inflation target of 2-3 per cent, meaning the RBA would be in no hurry to lift Australia's record-low official interest rate.

In currencies, the Australian dollar has fallen sharply, by 0.8 per cent, to 76.05 US cents.

It has also fallen to 54.55 British pence and 62.27 Euro cents.

More to come.