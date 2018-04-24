Search

Live: Banking royal commission hears about 'unhappy experience' with FPA complaint

Updated 24 April 2018, 16:40 AEST
By business reporter Michael Janda

Fair Work commissioner Donna McKenna says the advice she received from financial planner Sam Henderson would have cost her about $500,000 in lost super if she had followed it.

Follow our live blog for updates.

