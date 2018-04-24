My mother, the Soviet spy

Updated 24 April 2018, 5:55 AEST

In the early 1930s, a pregnant Chana Salman was jailed for her links to the 4th Department, a Red Army espionage ring.

In the early 1930s, a pregnant Chana Salman was jailed for her links to a Red Army espionage ring. Now her daughter and granddaughter are digging into the past to find out why she risked everything to become a spy.

Clutching a black-and-white photograph tightly against her chest, Colette Vainzof takes a deep breath, leans forward and exclaims "I was little, I did not know about her past."

Every time she sees the picture of her mother, she is astounded.

In a thick Russian accent, peppered with rolled French 'r's, Colette describes a peculiar image which is far from the typical family portrait.

"I'm 84 now, and it is so moving to see me less than one year old in my mother's arms," she says.

"She was so young. She was beautiful."

The photo shows her mother, Chana Salman, standing in the dock in a French courtroom.

In her arms, she's cradling a seven-month-old child.

On trial for espionage, she was later sentenced to three years' imprisonment in La Petite Roquette, a Parisian jail.

It's where Colette was born in 1934.

"I don't know why my mother risked everything to become a Soviet spy," she says.

In an eastern Sydney apartment, Colette sits with her daughter, Ludmila Stern.

Ludmila remembers her grandmother as "a homemaker, quite a strict grandmother, but very loving".

"I remember my grandmother saying that she will tell me the whole story before she dies, and I'm afraid it never happened, even though my grandparents spent the last couple of years in Australia," she says.

"I could have asked and she could have told me, so the feeling that remains is of a story untold and the questions that we will never be able to ask her."

Ludmilla, an academic, is now researching her grandmother's story.

Joining an espionage ring



Chana was one of six children born to a Jewish family in Tarnow, Poland, in 1906.

She was chosen to study medicine in France, an opportunity designed to give her a life beyond what her parents could provide.

Her life plan did not include joining a spy ring. But in Paris, in 1932, a man with several aliases recruited her to do exactly that.

According to UK National Archives, Boris Rschezki, also known as Sigmund Jankowski, was born Aron Ehrenlieb to a Jewish family in Poland in 1895, and later became a naturalised Austrian.

By the early 1930s, he was an experienced Soviet networker, employed by the 4th Department in Moscow.

The 4th Department was the chief intelligence body of the Red Army. Its aim was to acquire foreign agents in other countries who could then collect sensitive information for Moscow.

Ludmila says Rschezki created various fronts to cover up the illegal activities of Soviet espionage networks.

"Rschezki set companies up across Europe, China, Mongolia and New York," she says.



Revealing military secrets

At 15 years old, Chana had joined HaShomer HaTzair, a Jewish, Zionist, socialist youth movement in Poland.

Having rejected her parents' conservative, religious Judaism, she arrived in Paris already comfortable with radical movements.

Once established as a medical student at la Sorbonne in Paris, Chana regularly attended meetings of the French Communist Party.

Ludmila recalls her grandmother having to wipe off her lipstick on the way to party meetings, as members were discouraged from an impractical interest in beauty and make-up.

Taken up with the Socialist movement of the era, Chana made a decision that would change her life for ever — she became a spy for the Soviet Union.

"We have dwelled about the question as to why my grandmother was prepared to risk everything to become a Soviet spy," Ludmila says.

"We do know that she was a communist and she joined the Communist Party on her own volition. We don't quite know under what circumstances she became a spy."

Chana joined a spy ring that was run by the 4th Department.

From her research, Ludmila discovered that the Soviet Union was interested in "anything to do with the French Army, with the structure, artillery, the Marines, the biological warfare".

"In the 1930s, France was probably the strongest military power in Europe," she says.

Chana would meet with factory workers who smuggled information to her, which she then couriered around France, to Berlin, even to Morocco and Tunisia.

She was also trained to photograph these documents, a skill that rewarded her with higher payment from Rschezki.

Rschezki was her boss, and was responsible for communicating information between the spy ring and the Soviets.





Although Chana and colleagues at her level paid a heavy price for their espionage activities, they were not considered particularly valuable by the Soviet 4th Department.

As they were so low on the hierarchy, Rschezki didn't train agents like Chana well, or tell them how to do their jobs properly.

This meant that instead of meeting for strolls in parks and open squares, she and her colleagues met time and again at cafes and each other's homes, where their repeated visits allowed landlords to confirm their identities with police.

Chana and her husband Moisey, who was also a young Polish medical student, were put under police surveillance for months.

Her arrest came after she was seen in a café a with a man known to authorities for his espionage activities.

Pregnant in solitary confinement

Following her sentencing in 1933, Chana spent a total of two-and-a half years in prison, the first eight months in solitary confinement while pregnant with her daughter, Colette.

The agents, including Chana, were kept in an old, unheated prison, La Petite Roquette, which has since been demolished.

They were guarded closely and not allowed any contact with their co-accused.

Chana spent 16-months in prison before her trial commenced, and gave birth during that time.

Before the trial, she was moved to a newer and more hospitable prison, Fresnes.

Her baby was brought to her several times a day for breastfeeding and spent the rest of the time in a nursery on prison grounds, cared for by Catholic nuns.

Ludmila notes from her research that when there was an inspection to check on the children's welfare, her mother was usually shown.

"She was like a showcase baby, because she was particularly well-nourished," Ludmila says.



Life after prison

When her prison sentence ended in 1936, Chana was fined 1,000 francs and expelled from the country.

It was a particularly harsh blow for the young mother.

Before her arrest, she was planning on spending her life in France; her husband Moisey had been in the process of completing exams to become a naturalised French citizen.

She could have returned to Poland, where her family lived, but chose not to.

"She thought her family would be ashamed to have her there [after spending time in jail]," Colette says.

Besides, she was still holding onto her Socialist ideals.

She decided Russia was the best place to continue her work and joined Moisey in Moscow, where he had been moved and was working as a doctor.

But conditions in Russia were shocking.

"The Soviet Union did not respect her as much as she probably expected — they didn't care about where she was living or what she was doing," Colette says.

The family lived in a single room, without running water, for more than 20 years.

"I think she regretted it after she came to the Soviet Union because it was not the country she expected to see," Colette says.



The family had moved to a suburb outside of Moscow called Malakhovka immediately after Chana finished her prison sentence in France.

It was an area inhabited by political refugees from Germany, Austria, Poland and Hungary.

Ludmila describes them as having "run away from Hitler".

But, one by one, the refugees were arrested — or simply disappeared.

Ludmila remembers her grandmother telling her that "Moisey kept a bag by the door with a towel and a toothbrush for when the police came for him".

Sure enough, Moisey was arrested in 1937, on what the family says were false charges.

They included attempting to poison one of his patients, and being accused of spying for the UK and Japan.

The most bizarre charge was for having the same surname, Salman, as someone who owned a sugar factory in Ukraine many years earlier.

He did not return for 18 months.





Evacuation to Kazakhstan





With the threat of a Nazi invasion in 1941, Moscow was in a panic.

Moisey and Chana did not have permission to evacuate, but were determined to protect Colette, now seven.

She was given to the family's neighbours and told to pretend to be the family's third child for the duration of the imminent evacuation to Kazakhstan.

She bid her parents farewell on the train platform and prepared to join the new family.

"My parents told me 'forget French, forget Germany ... you have to speak Russian'. But I couldn't speak. I only knew a few words in Russian," Colette recalls.

But she had to learn a new language to maintain the façade of her adopted family.

As a seven year old, Colette only spoke French with her family — which was her mother-tongue — and German with neighbours.

She hadn't started school so had no need to learn Russian until the evacuation.

After almost a year, Chana joined her daughter in Kazakhstan and survived using a skill she learned in French prisons — exchanging her knitting for food.

Due to the trauma of evacuation without her parents, in that single year Colette forgot French.

She would never recover her first language, so frightened was she to speak it after returning from Kazakhstan.

"It was wartime," Colette says. "[If I spoke French] I was the enemy."

Upon their return to Moscow between 1942 and 1943, Chana and her daughter were able to reunite with an emaciated Moisey.

In 1949, the Soviet party began targeting so-called "rootless cosmopolitans", a thinly-veiled attack on Jewish people in the Soviet Union who were accused of having no claim to the land.

Because Moisey earned his degree in France, he was removed from his job and for years was unable to find work in Russia.

"He had virtually completed his dissertation but he would never finish it … for months and years, he tried in vain to find employment," Ludmila says.

As a last resort he travelled alone to the Crimean city of Simferopol, where he was finally able to secure work as a doctor.

The family was divided again, but after Stalin's death in 1953 Moisey returned to Moscow and was reunited with his wife and daughter.



'She didn't become a spy on her own will'

Back in Moscow, Collette grew up, married her husband Oscar and had a baby daughter, Ludmila.

The family of five lived in a home with two rooms — one for sleeping, the other for cooking.

Collette remembers her mother's deep guilt over her actions that led the family away from their beloved France, to settle in the Soviet Union.

"Unfortunately, her life was not the life she wanted to have … nothing happy happened," she says.

One by one, the couples emigrated to Australia, starting with Ludmila and her husband, Jerome.

They migrated to Australia because Jerome was Australian.

Chana and Moisey came for a visit in the early 1980s. They would never return to the USSR. They both became ill while in Australia and died here.

As a granddaughter, Ludmila is missing many of the details of Chana's life and has questions that cannot be answered.

The mystery remains of her grandmother, the spy.

"She didn't become a spy of her own will," Ludmila says.

"Was she coerced? Was it something that she was expected to do as a young communist? Did somebody put pressure on her?

"That is something we will never know for a fact."