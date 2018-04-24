Police arrest suspected arsonist after fire at southern China karaoke lounge kills 18

Updated 24 April 2018, 20:10 AEST

Police in southern China have captured a man suspected of starting a blaze in a karaoke lounge that killed 18 people, shortly after authorities offered a reward for information on his whereabouts.

The fire in the city of Yingde, a town within Qingyuan city in Guangdong province, broke out just after midnight in a three-storey building, police said, adding that five people were injured.

Police investigating the case as suspected arson said they had captured the man, a 32-year-old surnamed Liu, in a nearby village.

"The suspect in the arson case, Liu Chunlu… has been successfully captured," police wrote on Weibo.

A reward of 200,000 yuan (AUD$41,635) had been offered to anyone who provided information leading to the capture.

Police in Qingyuan could not immediately be reached by telephone to seek further comment.

The man had blocked the sole entrance of the KTV lounge with a motorbike before setting it ablaze, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The suspect had suffered burns to his waist, police added.

China has a patchy safety record on building regulations.

Authorities in Beijing launched a 40-day "special operation" targeting fire code and building safety violations after an apartment fire last November killed 19 people, almost all migrants.

In 2013, a fire at a poultry processing plant in the north-eastern province of Jilin led to 121 deaths.

Reuters