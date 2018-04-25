Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

Anzac Day AFL, Collingwood v Essendon: AFL round five live scores, stats and commentary

Anzac Day AFL, Collingwood v Essendon: AFL round five live scores, stats and commentary

Print

Anzac Day AFL, Collingwood v Essendon: AFL round five live scores, stats and commentary

Updated 25 April 2018, 15:50 AEST

Collingwood and Essendon meet at the MCG for the now-traditional Anzac Day clash, with both sides looking for their third win of the season.

Get scores, stats and streams in our live ScoreCentre.

Collingwood v Essendon

Live stream

Live summary

Live stats

AFL ladder

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories