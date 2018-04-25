Anzac Day commemorations get underway across the nation on 103rd anniversary

Updated 25 April 2018, 7:30 AEST

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Foster delivers the Australian Army reading at the Anzac Day dawn service in Canberra. (Credit: ABC)

Tens of thousands have gathered at various Anzac Day events across the country on the 103rd anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli.

In Canberra, about 38,000 people braved the cool conditions to attend the dawn service at the Australian War Memorial.

Colonel Susan Neuhaus, a doctor and Army veteran, delivered the official dawn service address and made special mention of the women who have served Australia's armed forces, dating back to the Boer War.

She recounted the tragic story of 22 members of the Australian Army Nursing Service who were killed in World War II after being evacuated from Singapore.

"When their ship, the Vyner Brooke, was torpedoed in the Banka Strait, they swam through the night to the shore," Colonel Neuhaus said.

"There, on Monday, the 16th of February 1942, shortly after 10:00am, they were lined up along the beach, still in their uniforms, a red cross emblazoned into their left sleeve and at bayonet point they were ordered into the sea. They were under no illusion as to their fate.

"In those last moments before the machine guns opened fire, Matron Irene Drummond turned to her nurses with words of comfort and of courage and her words speak for a nation: 'Chins up, girls. I'm proud of you and I love you all'."

In Brisbane, crowds braved the rain and arrived in the early hours of the morning for the dawn service at Anzac Square.

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey paid tribute to all those who served, and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk joined other dignitaries laying wreaths at the Anzac Square cenotaph.

Thousands of people are expected to line the city streets later this morning for the annual parade.

In Melbourne thousands gathered at the Shrine of Remembrance for the 6:00am dawn service.

Group Captain Annette Holian who served as a surgeon with the Royal Australian Air Force urged the thousands gathered on the Shrine forecourt to ask veterans about their service.

"I want you to know of their bravery and their courage on bases, in hospitals and in the field," Captain Holian said.

The dawn service will be followed by a traditional gun fire breakfast before the march begins at 9:00am from the intersection of Flinders and Swanston streets.

Peter Burridge served in the army for 33 years and said each year he noticed more children in attendance.

"They're interested in World War I and World War II and how all this warfare got going and how it affected Australia," he said.

"They haven't forgotten it, they remember they past … I think it's a good thing for them to know the history of their country."

In Sydney, a pin could have dropped in Sydney's Martin Place before the dawn service began with a mood that could only be described as solemn.

The families of veterans took their seats as historical photos were projected onto the buildings of Martin Place.

This morning, Lea Harding, who has been coming to the Martin Place service for almost 40 years, was thinking of her uncle Charlie Bonavia who died on the first day of battle at the Dardanelles at just 24 years of age.

The 91-year-old feels she is with her uncle when she is here and she thinks of how her grandmother was told of his passing.

"They never told my grandmother that he was dead, they used to tell her he was missing," Ms Harding said.

"When I visited her as a young girl in her sitting room, the photo of my uncle was always there, and she used to say, 'Charlie will be back'.

"She died thinking he will be back."

Ms Harding, will later march with the Maltese RSL, and wants the soldiers currently fighting to know they are in everyone's minds.

Here 'not just for my family, for everyone that served'

Helen Wake has been coming to the Martin Place ceremony for 60 years and is here "for the pride of her country" which she wants the younger generation to feel.

She emphasised she was here not just for her uncles, Sapper G Chandler and Private J Chandler, but also "all the rest".

"Not just my family, for everyone that served," Ms Wake said.

Ms Wake said the Anzac Day commemorations in Sydney had changed a lot in her time but "so has everything else".

"To answer [how it has changed] would be very political and I wouldn't do that," Ms Wake said.

"I just hope a few people will keep the tradition and the Australian way of life, it's very important."

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is in Sydney to represent Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and Tanya Plibersek is also in attendance, representing Bill Shorten at the service.