Collingwood's Anzac Day win over Essendon highlights growing gap between two building clubs

A big Anzac Day win has Collingwood up to fifth on the AFL ladder and dreaming of September action, while Essendon's expected season of emergence is beginning to unravel.

Amid a sizable collection of forgettable Essendon moments, inevitably it will be the sight of Brendan Goddard and David Zaharakis engaged in exaggerated disagreement that will dominate airtime and talkback debates in the coming days.

Almost immediately, the brief flashpoint between two team-mates and leaders of the Bombers' side was held up as a literal representation of the team's frazzled and frail start to the season. A year that promised so much sits on a knife's edge after only five games, with Sunday's meeting with fellow underwhlemers Melbourne looming as prematurely defining.

In truth, this was not a good Anzac Day match. There was an obvious and somewhat surprising gulf in class between the two teams, but even as it ran out convincing 14.17 (101) to 7.10 (52) winners, Collingwood made its own contributions to the game's scrappy nature.

But while skills occasionally deserted them, the Pies played with a purpose and a plan, and in doing so left the aimless Bombers in their dust. Essendon dominated the clearance numbers all day, and found more of the football to boot, but was too often sideways, indecisive and desperate.

In contrast the Pies had spells of being genuinely electric. Chains of handball opened the game and allowed the silk of Scott Pendlebury and Anzac Day Medallist Adam Treloar to become telling factors.

Then there was Mason Cox, a man who is quickly becoming synonymous with Anzac matches. While his kicking occasionally offers a reminder to the Canadian's relative inexperience playing the game of Australian Rules, he was an imposing figure in the Collingwood forward line, as dominant as Joe Daniher was supposed to be at the other end.

Essendon may point to extenuating circumstance in defence of an abject performance — early injuries to Josh Green and Josh Begley left only two on the bench for the majority of the match — but that doesn't come close to telling the full story. John Worsfold, the ink still drying on his contract extension, faces a serious challenge in igniting a team that wilts under heavy opposition pressure and struggles to implement its own.

Even more urgent is the need for a plan going forward. Many of the game's media influencers suggested Daniher could be the game's best player by the end of this season, but a lack of form and a lack of service has him well short of the standards he set in 2017.

And then there will be questions of attitude and potential disharmony in the squad. Given the hoopla when Goddard took his frustrations out on a bowl of pretzels last year, one can only imagine the reaction now it's Zaharakis and Daniher in the firing line.

In many ways, Collingwood looked like the team people expected Essendon to be this season, with their rapid-fire ball movement and handball-happy gameplan seeing them move up to fifth on the back off this mighty impressive win.

The black and white army will now quite rightfully be dreaming of finals, while perhaps the biggest positive for Essendon to take is the short wait for potential redemption against the Dees on Sunday.

AFL ladder