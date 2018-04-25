Donald Trump sends incoming ambassador to Australia Harry Harris to South Korea instead

Updated 25 April 2018, 7:05 AEST

US President Donald Trump's proposed ambassador to Australia will be pulled from the post, the ABC understands.

Harry Harris was nominated by Donald Trump to take up a spot in Canberra in February. (Credit: Reuters)

Sources say the nominated US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is planning to re-nominate Admiral Harry Harris as Mr Trump's envoy to South Korea instead.

Mr Pompeo had previously assured he would fill the role of US ambassador to South Korea promptly.

Admiral Harris was nominated by Mr Trump to take up a spot in Canberra in February.