Donald Trump to send incoming ambassador to Australia Harry Harris to South Korea instead

Updated 25 April 2018, 8:50 AEST

US President Donald Trump's proposed ambassador to Australia will be pulled from the post in a surprise move to beef up the US diplomatic presence on the Korean Peninsula, the ABC understands.

Harry Harris was nominated by Donald Trump to take up a spot in Canberra in February. (Credit: Reuters)

The Trump Administration plans to overturn its nomination of Admiral Harry Harris as the next United States ambassador to Australia, putting him forward as envoy to South Korea instead.

The ABC has learned of the surprise move as President Donald Trump tries to beef up his team in the Korean Peninsula, ahead of his proposed historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un later this year.

US media are reporting the decision was triggered by incoming Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. A vote on Mr Pompeo becoming America's top diplomat could happen as early as this week.

Admiral Harris had been due to appear at a confirmation hearing for the Canberra role this morning, but a spokesman for the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said it had been postponed until May "at the request of the administration".

An empty chair for more than a year

The post in Australia has been vacant for more than 18 months — and the decision to redirect Admiral Harris to South Korea could cause tensions between the United States and Australia.

"I think it will be hard to escape a bit of a sense that Australia is being treated here as a second-class ally. I think that is regrettable," Andrew Shearer, a former national security adviser to John Howard and Tony Abbott, told the ABC.

"Australia really is, if you like, a collateral casualty here to the shambolic personnel practices of the Trump Administration."

The ABC understands the Australian Government knew of the decision in advance and acknowledged the importance of filling the vacancy in Seoul.

Mr Shearer, who now is senior adviser on Asia Pacific Security at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, believed there would not be any ramifications from the decision.

"I don't think there is anything sinister to it. I think it is much more typical of the ad hoc moment-to-moment decision making of this particular administration," he said.

"I think the reality is the alliance is so deep and broad, much of our day-to-day business or intel cooperation or defence links or trade and investment goes on uninterrupted."

Former Australian ambassador to the US Kim Beazley described it as "not ideal" when the first 12 months passed without a US ambassador in Canberra.

At the time, Mr Beazley said technically it did not make a difference that an ambassador was not in place because the embassy was still staffed.

But he noted it was meaningful in the sense that Australia did not have the substantial American presence that an ambassador would bring.

'See you in Canberra, Harry!'

Known for his hawkish views on China, Admiral Harris has been commander of the Pacific Command based in Hawaii for the last three years.

He was set to retire later this year before accepting the mission to become US ambassador to Australia.

Admiral Harris has extensive experience and interest in US-Australia relations.

The Trump Administration formally nominated Admiral Harris to become the Ambassador to Australia in February.

"We're looking forward to sending our newly-nominated ambassador, Admiral Harry Harris, to [Australia] very shortly," Mr Trump said in a press conference with Malcolm Turnbull earlier this year.

"He's an outstanding man. You're going to find that he is a great man."

When the announcement was first made, Mr Turnbull enthusiastically tweeted: "See you in Canberra, Harry!"