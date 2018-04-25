Medicare levy increase designed to deliver $8b to NDIS scrapped ahead of fresh budget

Updated 25 April 2018, 19:35 AEST

The Government blows an $8 billion hole in the NDIS by ditching its planned Medicare levy increase, in a move that could make it easier for the Coalition to explain the expected income tax cuts in this year's federal budget.

The Medicare levy increase has been binned. (Credit: ABC)

A multi-billion-dollar levy on Australians designed to fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) will be axed, the ABC can reveal.

The Federal Government will ditch its plan to lift the Medicare levy from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Treasurer Scott Morrison said the measure would ensure the NDIS was fully funded, and would have raised $8 billion over four years from July 2019.

An average wage earner would have paid an extra $375 in tax.

What you earn Extra amount you would have paid $25,000 $125 $50,000 $250 $75,000 $375 $100,000 $500 $125,000 $625 $150,000 $750 $175,000 $875

Mr Morrison made the levy increase the centrepiece of his post-budget speech last year and became emotional as he told the story of his brother-in-law Gary Warren, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and relies on the NDIS.

"I'm not saying no to Gary and the 500,000 Australians counting on this," he told the room.

But Labor opposed the plan, arguing it was unfair especially to those on lower incomes.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten used it to attack the Government by contrasting it with the company tax cuts.

"There's nothing fair about making middle-class and working-class Australians pay more, while millionaires and multinationals pay less," Mr Shorten told Parliament last year.

The Labor leader has argued that opposing the Medicare levy increase put the Opposition "one tax cut ahead" of the coalition.

The Opposition would only back an increase for people in the top two tax brackets — those earning more than $87,000.

It was not clear whether the Government could get enough support in the Senate to increase the levy.

However the Australian Medical Association recently argued strongly to increase the Medicare levy in all tax brackets to ensure the NDIS is fully funded.

Backdown leaves road clear for tax cuts

Abandoning the Medicare levy increase is a dramatic backdown on the announcement Mr Morrison made only a year ago and means the Government can no longer count on the revenue it would have raised.

It is especially awkward because Mr Morrison invoked his family and argued so passionately about it to ensure the NDIS was fully funded.

But it removes one of the major political hurdles the Government faced.

The Government is expected to announce broad scale income tax cuts in next month's budget.

This could have been difficult to explain because it would have conflicted with the Medicare levy — effectively an increase to taxes announced last year.

The ABC understands not everyone in the Government is comfortable about the decision to dump the levy hike, because of the revenue loss.

It is a strategic decision and a sign the budget will be intensely political, aimed at allowing the Government to attack Mr Shorten as the high taxing alternative.

The Government intends to paint Labor as the party that would raise taxes on housing, superannuation and energy.