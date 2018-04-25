Thousands turn out in Sydney, Melbourne and other cities and towns as Australia pauses to mark Anzac Day

Updated 25 April 2018, 10:20 AEST

Hundreds of thousands of people gather around the nation as Australia pauses to mark the 103rd anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli and remember those who have been lost in war.

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Foster delivers the Australian Army reading at the Anzac Day dawn service in Canberra. (Credit: ABC)

Women took centre stage as hundreds of thousands of people gathered at various Anzac Day events across the country on the 103rd anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli.

In Canberra, about 38,000 people turned out in cool conditions to attend the dawn service at the Australian War Memorial.

Colonel Susan Neuhaus delivered the official dawn service address and made special mention of the women who served Australia's armed forces, dating back to the Boer War.

The doctor and Army veteran recounted the story of 22 members of the Australian Army Nursing Service who were killed by Japanese troops in 1942 after their ship was sunk during the evacuation of Singapore.

"When their ship, the Vyner Brooke, was torpedoed in the Banka Strait, they swam through the night to the shore," she recalled.

"There, on Monday, the 16th of February 1942, shortly after 10:00am, they were lined up along the beach, still in their uniforms, a red cross emblazoned into their left sleeve, and at bayonet point they were ordered into the sea.

"They were under no illusion as to their fate.

"In those last moments before the machine guns opened fire, Matron Irene Drummond turned to her nurses with words of comfort and of courage and her words speak for a nation.

"'Chins up, girls. I'm proud of you and I love you all'."

The chief executive of Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance, Dean Lee, estimated up to 35,000 people attended this morning's dawn service at the shrine — 10,000 more than last year.

For the first time, a female serving member of the Australian Defence Force addressed the dawn service, with RAAF Group Captain Annette Holian asking those gathered to provide better support for returned service men and women.

Among the thousands in attendance were Kyal and Andrea Rode who met while serving in the Australian Defence Force.

"We're being honoured today. Women are becoming bigger in the Defence Force. The [Defence Force] has made huge changes for us, huge sacrifices for women to be in," Ms Rode said.

But she said she felt Australians no longer understood the meaning of sacrifice and service.

"They [people] think it's a choice. It is a choice, but it is a choice we make out of respect, pride, courage," she said.

In Sydney, a pin could have dropped in Sydney's Martin Place before the dawn service began, with a mood that could only be described as solemn.

Lea Harding, who has been coming to the Martin Place service for almost 40 years, was thinking of her uncle Charlie Bonavia, who died on the first day of fighting at Gallipoli. He was just 24 years old.

"They never told my grandmother that he was dead, they used to tell her he was missing," the 91-year-old said.

"When I visited her as a young girl in her sitting room, the photo of my uncle was always there, and she used to say, 'Charlie will be back'.

"She died thinking he will be back."

About 6,000 people packed into the South Australian War Memorial in the heart of Adelaide.

A minute's silence was held to remember those who have sacrificed their lives, as well as those who have taken their own lives and those still living with the scars or injuries of serving Australia in war.

More than 150 commemorative events are being held around South Australia today.

RSL Anzac Day Committee Chair Ian Smith said he was pleased to see strong crowds returning to Anzac Day events across the state in recent years.

As dawn broke across Tasmania, thousands gathered at the Hobart Cenotaph.

Charlotte Kenny, the great-granddaughter of an Australian soldier who served in World War I, delivered a poem written for her great-grandfather.

She told the crowd "one of these 416,809 Australian servicemen in WWI was my great-grandfather, Anthony Arthur Flint".

"Whilst his story, embedded within this poem, is no more or less heroic than any other … it is our hope that through its sharing we are reminded of the significance of our coming together this morning, of the reasons why the Anzac memory calls us to reflect on our connections to this past, and of why we remember that which has become the spirit of Anzac."

In Brisbane, early morning rain greeted crowds at the dawn service in Anzac Square.

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey paid tribute to all those who served, and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk joined other dignitaries laying wreaths at the Anzac Square cenotaph.

Thousands of people are expected to line the city streets later this morning for the annual parade.