Callum Hawkins asked paramedics if he won gold after collapsing at Commonwealth Games

Updated 26 April 2018, 19:50 AEST

Scottish athlete Callum Hawkins says he is not angry about the slow response from organisers after he collapsed during the Commonwealth Games marathon, a distressing event he barely remembers.

Callum Hawkins remembers little about collapsing while on the cusp of winning the gold medal. (Credit: AAP)

Scottish athlete Callum Hawkins has revealed he asked paramedics if he had won the Commonwealth Games marathon as he was taken to hospital in a distressed state.

But that's about the only thing the 25-year-old can remember after collapsing while on cusp of winning the gold medal on the Gold Coast.

"I remember coming around the corner and seeing the bridge, knowing there were about a mile, a mile-and-a-half to go," Hawkins told BBC.

"Then the next thing you know, my legs are almost switching off on me and going to jelly, I'm starting to stumble.

"I remember falling off at the side of the road and then trying my best to back up and then I don't remember anything after that."

Hawkins, who had a two-minute lead over Australian Michael Shelley, said the next thing he recalled was being in the ambulance following his collapse.

"The first thing I asked [was] did I win because I thought there might have been a chance that I went on autopilot and finished it," he said.

"But nobody answered me and I knew straight away, eh, that's a no."

Hawkins said he was not angry about the slow response from organisers and spectators to his collapse that resulted in him hitting his head on the barrier.

"If you see that happen it's the shock of it and you freeze," he said.

"It more annoys me that I managed to put myself in that place because if I hadn't I would have won a medal."

AAP