Chinese diplomats accused of illegally occupying a French Polynesian mansion

Updated 26 April 2018, 7:05 AEST

The Chinese Consulate in Tahiti allegedly refuses to pay rubbish collection fees and water bills for a decade, amid claims local politicians are ignoring the dispute to placate China.

Chinese diplomats have been accused of illegally occupying a small mansion in French Polynesia that houses their consulate, amid claims local politicians are ignoring the dispute to placate China.

Key points: The owner of the mansion said the rental agreement expired in February

Following mediation, the diplomats will stay there until the end of August

The Chinese Consulate was accused of not paying bills and altering the building

The Chinese Consulate has rented Residence Taina, a French colonial-style building close to Tahiti's capital Pape'ete, since 2007.

Its owner, 76-year-old Huguette Ly, and her daughter Eva Bitton have accused the Chinese diplomats of staying on the property illegally since the rental agreement expired in late February.

Ms Bitton said they gave the tenants six months to move out, and had made that request because the Chinese Consulate refused to pay rubbish collection fees and water bills for a decade.

There were also other disagreements, including over the amount of rent being paid and property maintenance.

However the Chinese Consulate's lawyer told the ABC that on February 20 Ms Bitton verbally agreed in front of lawyers to allow them to stay for another six months, a claim Ms Bitton rejected.

This week with the help of mediation from lawyers, both the landlord and the Chinese Consulate agreed to allow diplomats to stay in the property until the end of August.

The Chinese Consulate's lawyer, Marie Eftimie-Spitz, said they rejected the allegations put forward by Ms Bitton, who also launched an online petition to garner support.

"The Chinese diplomats promised her [my mother] that everything would be perfect, that she could trust them," Ms Bitton told the ABC's Pacific Beat program.

"Everything was fine in the first three or four years. Then things changed … They transformed the house."

"First it was for accommodation of the Consul, then … they turned it [into] a visas public office and put a satellite [dish] on the roof and forbid her to ever come back to the house," Ms Bitton said.

'They don't want to upset China'

Anne-Marie Brady, a New Zealand political scientist from Canterbury University, said the case summed up the "dilemmas Pacific peoples face in dealing with a rising China".

Ms Brady previously carried out extensive research into how China used soft power techniques in countries like New Zealand.

Having just returned from spending the past three weeks in French Polynesia, she said she believed those techniques were at play there too.

"The rights of a vulnerable citizen are not being protected because of these wider geostrategic and political interests," Ms Brady said.

"The French representative here … and I've been told this by many sources, they don't want to upset China."

Ms Bitton claims she was told the same in meetings she had with the French High Commissioner and other officials.

"He said, you understand with all the Chinese investment at this time, you understand our total favour goes to China in this case," Ms Bitton said.

But a spokesperson for the High Commissioner told the ABC he advised Ms Bitton that the French state cannot intervene in legal matters between two private parties.

French Polynesia desperate for investment

Tahiti Nui Ocean Foods, which is a subsidiary of a mining company, China Tianrui Group, has been given the green light to build a massive fish farm on Hao Atoll.

It's expected to create hundreds of jobs, in a territory that suffers from extremely high unemployment.

Professor Anne Marie Brady said with high rates of unemployment, French Polynesia is in serious need of foreign investment.

"They don't want to upset that, there are plans for more, or hopes to get more, attract more Chinese investment," Ms Brady said.

French public affairs consultant Sebastien Goulard, who works on EU-Chinese projects related to the One Belt One Road initiative, agrees.

"French Polynesia is looking for securing a stronger relation with China. The Government of Polynesia doesn't want to, let's say, hurt China's feelings, because they want China to invest mostly in tourism and also in communication," Dr Goulard said.

But he said he does not think China should be considered a threat in French Polynesia.

"These investments in spite of all what we say, are still very limited. We can't see a stronger presence of Chinese interest in Tahiti," he said.

The Chinese Consul, Shen Zhiliang, told local news website Tahiti Infos earlier this month that the Hao fish farm was part of China's One Belt One Road initiative.

He said there were many Chinese companies interested in developing tourism opportunities too.