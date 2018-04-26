Live: Banking royal commission grills planners; Westpac documents expose risky home loans

Updated 26 April 2018, 14:50 AEST

While the royal commission continues its grilling of financial planners, a massive document dump from round one of the hearings has exposed Westpac's poor home lending standards, causing its share price to slump.

The Financial Planning Association and the Association of Financial Advisers are fronting the royal commission to explain how their disciplinary procedures work — or don't.

