Live: Banking royal commission witness collapses; Westpac documents expose risky home loans

Updated 26 April 2018, 17:15 AEST
By business reporter Michael Janda

The banking royal commission wraps up early for the day after witness Terry McMaster collapses in the stand during intense questioning, while a massive document dump from round one of the hearings has exposed Westpac's poor home lending standards.

Witness Terry McMaster, who runs Dover financial planning, has collapsed while under intense questioning at the royal commission.

Mr McMaster had been grilled about a series of financial advisers hired by his firm after being sacked by other firms or while being investigated by ASIC.

Meanwhile, a document dump from round one of the royal commission hearings has exposed Westpac's home loan assessment standards as being dramatically worse than the rest of the big four, causing its share price to slump.

