Medicare levy turnaround 'a win for all', Scott Morrison claims, as disability sector presses for detail

Updated 26 April 2018, 9:45 AEST

Treasurer Scott Morrison defends the Government's decision to scrap a proposed increase to the Medicare levy that was designed to fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme, as the disability sector airs concerns about the security of its funding.

Treasurer Scott Morrison says the NDIS can be funded without the Medicare levy increase. (Credit: ABC)

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison has defended the Government's decision to scrap a proposed increase to the Medicare levy that was designed to fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Australians were set to pay more tax to raise $8 billion over four years to cover the cost of the NDIS from 2019, but the proposal was stuck in the Senate due to opposition from Labor and the Greens.

The ABC revealed last night the Government had decided to scrap the 0.5 per cent levy increase, which Mr Morrison was set to announce at a business lunch today.

Mr Morrison this morning said the move was good news, and that it was possible because the Government had found a way to source the NDIS funding through additional unexpected revenue.

"The goal was not to increase taxes, the goal was to fully fund the NDIS," he told AM.

"Tax receipts up to February alone this year are up to $4 billion higher than we estimated back in MYEFO, so the stronger economy we've been building … is actually providing that dividend that enables us to do the job of fully funding the NDIS without the need to increase the levy."

The levy increase would have seen an average wage earner pay an extra $375 in tax from July 2019.

What you earn Extra amount you would have paid $25,000 $125 $50,000 $250 $75,000 $375 $100,000 $500 $125,000 $625 $150,000 $750 $175,000 $875

Mr Morrison would not go into further detail about exactly where the $8 billion for the NDIS would be coming from, saying that would be revealed in the upcoming budget.

Policy change 'a win' for everyone: Morrison

Disability advocates earlier aired their concerns about where the funds would be coming from, pressing the Government for more detail.

"The uncertainty that we've seen around the funding for the NDIS in the last four to five years has been of great concern to me and the disability community," Disability Discrimination Commissioner Alastair McEwin said.

Mr McEwin said he was not fazed where the money came from, so long as there was a guaranteed supply.

"Whether it be through taxation or through other revenue streams, we need to remember the core responsibility is for the Government to provide a fully funded NDIS so people with a disability can lead independent lives," he said.

National Disability Services chief executive Ken Baker also said he wanted to see more information.

"I'd like the Government to spell out how it will be funded and to reiterate its guarantee that it will be funded and fully funded, to go as far as they possibly can to removing any uncertainty about the security of this funding for this very important reform," Dr Baker said.

But Mr Morrison this morning maintained the policy was a positive sign for the disability sector.

"It's a win for families and people living with disabilities, it's a win for taxpayers because they won't have to face a higher Medicare levy, and it's a win for the budget," he said.

In a post-budget speech last year, Mr Morrison became emotional speaking about the original policy, saying it was necessary to secure care for people like his brother-in-law Gary Warren, who has multiple sclerosis.

Mr Morrison told AM he spoke to his brother-in-law last night and that he was pleased with the Government's decision.

"Gary didn't want to see Australians pay more taxes either," Mr Morrison said.

Sector 'doesn't care about the politics'

Australian Medical Association president Michael Gannon had been calling on Labor to support the increase, but he said he did not care how the scheme was funded.

"As long as this means the NDIS has robust and sustainable funding, we are agnostic about where that money comes from," he said.

"The scheme has clear bipartisan support, but we want the politicians to agree on an appropriate method of funding.

"Exactly where this money was coming from was a bone of political contention, but Australians with a disability, the carers of Australians of with disabilities, the parents of children with a disabilities, don't care about the politics."

Shadow social services minister Jenny Macklin said there was no need for the increase, arguing Labor fully funded the scheme when it was in government.

"The outrageous behaviour by Mr Turnbull and Mr Morrison is that they've used people with disability as political footballs in an attempt to raise taxes on working Australians and they've been caught out," she said.

"People with a disability should not have been unnecessarily worried by this behaviour from Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison."

Labor was in favour of increasing the Medicare levy, but only for people earning more than $87,000 a year.

The ABC understands Labor will now scrap that policy.