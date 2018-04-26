National Memorial for Peace and Justice honours African American lynching victims

Updated 26 April 2018, 10:25 AEST

Lynchings — both by vigilante mobs and official courts — terrified the United States' African American population. (Credit: ABC licensed)

On the night of September 17, 1935, about 50 men, faces smeared with dirt to mask their identities, broke into the Lafayette County courthouse jail in Oxford, Mississippi.

They dragged 29-year-old Elwood Higginbotham from his cell to a prominent intersection in a black neighbourhood, hanging him from a tree as a crowd cheered them on.

His dangling body was left as a warning to the community. Local newspaper The Oxford Eagle reported his death under the headline "Career of Negro Who Killed Glenn Roberts Terminates at the End of a Rope on Tuesday".

The story of the lynching of Elwood Higginbottom (sometimes spelled Higginbotham), along with hundreds of others, has not been publicly told — until now.

On April 26, The National Memorial for Peace and Justice opens in Montgomery, Alabama, commemorating the stories of more than 4,400 victims of lynching. It is the first and only national memorial to lynching in America.

'Today I stand proud'

Elwood's youngest son, E.W. Higginbottom, is now 87. He recently visited the site of his father's murder in Oxford for the first time.

"It was a hard day," he says. "I haven't felt right about it since.

"This is as close as I've been to him in 83 years."

Following Elwood's lynching, his wife May Lissie and her three young children fled to the nearby town of Tupelo, where the local Sheriff said their safety could not be guaranteed, before settling in Memphis.

E.W. was forced to drop out of school at nine to "work like a grown person". But the reason for their their grinding poverty — his father's murder — was never discussed.

"My mother was told not to talk about it. She was worried to death," he says. "My auntie, they beat her too, they threw her husband in jail."

E.W.'s daughter Tina Washington says her father "can't stop talking" about his father, Elwood, since they were contacted by civil rights organisation the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI). The group spent five years researching unrecorded lynchings that took place between 1877 and 1950, discovering an additional 800 victims whose deaths had been erased from history.

"Today, I stand proud," E.W. says.

"I'm glad that somebody is concerned besides me, that somebody is coming out and saying what happened."

Lynchings as spectacle

Lynchings were an all-too-common occurrence in the south of the United States after the Civil War, where many freed slaves were living in the same communities as their former masters.

Mississippi saw the highest number of lynchings between the years 1877 and 1950.

The lynchings worked to terrorise black communities, fuelling a mass migration of African American refugees from the south to cities like Chicago and Baltimore, substantially reshaping America's demographic landscape.

These extra-judicial killings were conducted as spectacle, with tickets sometimes sold and victims often dressed in vaudeville costumes.

Souvenirs were another feature, with a trade developing in fingers, ears, teeth and organs, as well as postcards capturing the dead body.

"The purpose of lynching was to intimidate African Americans, and drive home that they must adhere to political, social, and economic rules of [white] society," says Dr Charles K. Ross, professor of history and director of African American studies at Oxford's University of Mississippi.

"It was a very important activity for white southerners, one of solidarity. Even children and women attended lynchings. The idea was that even if you knew the person being killed, you were white in social and economic status, and you needed to feel that."

Lynching's legacy

Despite the progress made since the civil rights era, ongoing racial tensions are casting a shadow over the memorial.

"Some argue that lynching is taking place in different ways today," says Dr Ross. "You can't get away from the fact that white police officers are killing African American males at a disturbing rate … there are often no legal repercussions for these killings."

EJI officials are on high alert as the memorial opens, after nooses were left hanging in several civil rights museums around America in 2017 — an enduring symbol used by white supremacists.

On a hill overlooking the city of Montgomery, the memorial features more than 800 two-metre monuments, one for each county in the United States where mob executions took place. Names of the victims are engraved on the columns.

Nearby is a field filled with identical monuments, which are waiting to be claimed and displayed in their respective counties. In this way, the site will serve as a report "on which parts of the country have confronted the truth of this terror and which have not", according to the EJI.

"In the American south, we don't talk about slavery," says EJI director Bryan Stevenson.

"We don't have monuments and memorials that confront the legacy of lynching. And because of that, I think we are still burdened by that history."

Elwood an inspiration for author

But one white man felt the burden of this history at the height of the lynching era.

While Elwood Higginbottom only recently made the official count of lynching victims, his story has been hiding in plain sight.

Elwood is the inspiration for the character Lucas Beauchamp in a number of stories written by Nobel Prize-winning Oxford novelist William Faulkner, most notably 1948's Intruder in the Dust, which was adapted for cinema by Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

Faulkner's nephew Jimmy witnessed the lynching when he was just eight years old, giving an account to his uncle, even after the perpetrators "told him fiercely to tell no one what he saw."

Writing to his agent about his new novel, Faulkner declared "that the white people in the south owe and must pay a responsibility to the Negro."

Elwood's last struggle

Intruder in the Dust features the character of Beauchamp working to clear his name after murdering a white man. Local reports at the time described Higginbotham killing Glenn Roberts "in cold blood", but the EJI project uncovered a contradictory account in the Daily Worker newspaper, which called him "the hero of the sharecroppers."

A witness told the paper at the time that Elwood "objected to Roberts' driving cattle across his rented field," and "fenced off the field to save it from destruction." As a leader of the Share Croppers Union in Oxford, Elwood had long been singled out by the landlords for persecution.

The witness says a group of 25 men had gone to Elwood's house on the night of May 21, 1935, to whip him, with Glenn Roberts breaking down the back door with an axe. "Now, Mr Roberts, don't come in here or I will hurt you," Elwood is said to have warned, eventually shooting the advancing man at close range. Elwood fled, sparking a two-day manhunt.

In his trial on September 17, 1935, no verdict was reached, with rumours circulating that two jurors hoped to acquit Elwood for acting in self-defence.

A vigilante mob gathered outside the jail under the cover of darkness to drag him from his cell and drive him to his place of execution. Elwood put up a powerful struggle, biting down on the rope as it was worked over his head. For his resistance, he was beaten with a tire iron.

"A lot of things they did were unnecessary," E.W. says of his father's death.

"After they hanged him, they shot him, they castrated him. That really got on my nerve."

Though he is satisfied that his father is being justly recognised, he wants to set one final thing straight.

"I believe that the mob did not break into that jail — I believe that the police let them in there," he says.