Prince Alexander? Prince William's remarks to Alexander Downer fuel Royal baby name speculation

Updated 26 April 2018, 9:45 AEST

"Funny you should say that …" That's how the Duke of Cambridge responded to a cheeky suggestion his youngest son could share a first name with Australia's High Commissioner to the UK.

The young Prince is yet to be named. (Credit: Reuters)

Think the Royal baby might be named Alexander? Funny you should say that.

That's how the Duke of Cambridge responded to Alexander Downer's light-hearted question about whether the Royal baby might share his first name.

The Prince's comments to Australia's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom can be heard in a clip filmed at an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

"Have you thought of the name Alexander?" Mr Downer asked.

"Well it's funny you should say that, it's a good name," the Prince replied.

Mr Downer then went on to say his New Zealand counterpart, Sir Jerry Mateparae would also like to see the baby named "Jerry" after him.

Prince William agreed it too, was "a strong name".

The Royal baby is yet to be named, although Arthur, Albert, Philip and James have all been considered likely possibilities by bookmakers.