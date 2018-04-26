Telstra fined $10 million after customers charged for 'premium' content they didn't sign up for

Updated 26 April 2018, 19:35 AEST

Telstra is fined $10 million in the Federal Court for signing up almost 100,000 of its mobile customers to be charged directly for third-party online content, such as ringtones and games, without their knowledge or agreement.

Thousands of Telstra customers were unknowingly signed up to subscription services or charged for content. (Credit: ABC)

Up to 100,000 Telstra customers were signed up to its Premium Direct Billing (PDB) service by default, and paid extra charges on their mobile bills.

The PDB service allowed Telstra customers to purchase digital content from third-party developers, such as games and ringtones, outside the usual app marketplaces such as Google Play.

But Telstra PDB subscribers were charged even if they did not know they had been signed up, or if they used the service unintentionally.

Some Telstra customers were even charged for online services associated with other people's mobile phone numbers.

For three years, between 2013 and 2016, some Telstra customers who were given new phone numbers were charged for the online PDB content bought by the previous owner of that phone number.

In March, the ACCC took Telstra to the Federal Court, where the company admitted it made misleading or deceptive representations to customers, because it never adequately informed them that PDB was a default setting on their accounts.

But Telstra's fine is just a fraction of the $61.7 million in net revenue Telstra made from the PDB service up till October last year.

Justice Mark Moshinsky said that in his judgement Telstra's conduct was at the serious end of the spectrum.

"The proposed penalties reflect the seriousness of the offending and should operate as a deterrent against such conduct being engaged in by Telstra or other companies in the future."



Senior managers 'aware' of wrongful charging, justice finds

Justice Moshinsky found that Telstra was unable to identify what proportion of its charges to customers, which totalled about $200 million, had been affected by the company's false and misleading representations.

But he found, given that Telstra had provided the service to almost 3 million mobile numbers since 2013, "it is likely that the actual harm caused has been significant".

He also found that Telstra's conduct was deliberate.

"It was aware from complaints and its own internal analysis that its customers might be billed for a subscription service they had not intended to or agreed to acquire."

Justice Moshinsky also found senior management at Telstra was aware that the steps the company had taken to deal with the PDB problem had not been effective.

"The fact that the steps were inadequate was broadly known within Telstra, including at senior levels," he said.

As part of its agreement to resolve the case, Telstra has agreed to stop operating the PDB service entirely.

The company estimates it has provided refunds of at least $5 million to its affected customers.

The ACCC says several million dollars in further refunds may need to be paid.