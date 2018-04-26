The Handmaid's Tale is back. Here's a refresher — and a look at where things might go

Updated 26 April 2018, 8:50 AEST

When season two airs this week, fans can expect more discussion about how the show, a hit last year, should be interpreted in the current political climate.

Season two of The Handmaid's Tale expands on what was in the book. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Last year, The Handmaid's Tale quietly became one of the most talked about television series in some time.

It cleaned up at the Emmy's, taking out the coveted Outstanding Drama Series. In Australia, SBS said it broke records for the network's streaming platform.

There was also a lot of discussion about how the show, adapted from the novel by Margaret Atwood, should be interpreted in the current political climate.

Now, season two is upon us.

So, let's recap what happened last season, and see what we can expect this time around.

Where did we leave off again?

With Elisabeth Moss, as Offred, breaking the fourth wall.

Offred is pregnant, and has been collaborating with Mayday, the resistance movement inside Gilead.

Gilead, remember, is the militant theocracy that has come to power in the United States following a civil war, which itself was provoked by a sudden drop in fertility among women worldwide.

Offred is a handmaid, a woman kept against her will by the ruling elite because she is still able to bear children.

In the last scene of season one, she has been shuffled by armed men from the mansion of her masters, the Waterfords, to a waiting van.

She stares at the camera. She's not sure where she's headed. To freedom? To a noose?

Where do we go from there?

The first episode gives us some clues; it's bookended by some unsettling stuff.

Because spoilers, the less said the better, but just be warned generally of the intensity of the viewing experience you are about to undertake.

At the start, we get an answer to where Offred is headed in the back of that van.

At the end, we get fire, blood and a proclamation that will likely frame season two.

Do we know what ground season two might cover?

Yes.

Bruce Miller, who adapted the novel for TV, as well Moss and other actors have given interviews since the first season aired hinting at what we can expect.

We'll get more of an insight into the colonies, which are where the "unwomen", essentially enemies of the state, are sent to toil away cleaning up toxic waste as punishment.

We will also meet Offred's mother.

In the book, she is a passionate feminist who gets disappeared when Gilead is born, but she was not in the first season of the show.

The actor Cherry Jones, who had a recurring role in Transparent, has signed on for the part, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What can the book tell us about season two?

Not much.

Aside from the character of Offred's mother, pretty much everything from the 1985 novel, written while Atwood was living in a divided Berlin, has been explored in season one.

However, the novel does have an epilogue that takes us to 2195, when researchers at a conference are discussing the Gilead period, presumably after it has ended.

As the writer Anna Sheffer pointed out last year, it is telling that the academics in the epilogue are male, because they are the ones who get to assign significance to Offred's experience.

"Offred, the narrator of the novel, who has no identity other than the name of the man she works for, does not even get the final word in her own story."

It's not yet clear how that section might be included, if at all.

Will this season prompt more think pieces about Gilead and its relation to the Trump administration?

Maybe.

The first season, though in production before the election of November 2016, arrived at a time when some Americans were lamenting the country's lurch to the political right.

"It's hard to ignore the book's many themes, which are oddly resonant with our post-Trump world view," Northumbria University lecturer Claire Nally wrote on The Conversation.

Others poo-pooed the idea of the series having extra relevance today.

"American women today are not enduring Atwood's dystopia, and the series is no more timely today than it would be if Hillary Clinton were in the White House," Ariel Cohen wrote.

Miller has said that, this time around, he couldn't help but be influenced by the election and the current state of American politics.

"There are a lot of issues we brought up last year that we want to address this year in ways we never had time to," he said.