Two Australians among Grenfell Tower blaze victims, DFAT confirms

Updated 26 April 2018, 12:05 AEST

Two Australians are among the 71 victims who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in London in June last year, the Foreign Affairs Department confirms.

Alexandra Atala, 40, and her mother, Victoria King, 71, have been named in media reports as the two Australians found dead in their 20th-floor flat after the blaze engulfed a 24-storey social housing block in west London, in the country's deadliest fire since World War II.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) can confirm that two Australian citizens died in the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017," the Department said in a statement.

The two women were "devoted to each other", according to a family statement issued soon after the fire and reported across media outlets.

"We were devastated to hear of our sister Vicky's fate, and that of her daughter, Alexandra, in the Grenfell Tower tragedy," they said.

"Some comfort can come from the knowledge that she and Alexandra were devoted to one another and spent so many mutually supportive years together."