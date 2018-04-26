US police officer Mohamed Noor to plead not guilty to murder of Justine Damond Ruszczyk, court documents say

Updated 26 April 2018, 10:05 AEST

The US police officer accused of murdering Australian woman Justine Damond Ruszczyk outside her Minneapolis home is likely to plead not guilty, according to court documents.

Justine Damond Ruszczyk, a 40-year-old life coach, was shot on July 15 last year, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The documents, filed by Mohamed Noor's lawyer, indicated the 32-year-old would fight the charges, arguing he acted in self-defence and used reasonable force.

Mr Noor shot Ms Damond Ruszczyk, a 40-year-old life coach, on July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Her death drew international attention, cost police chief Janee Harteau her job and forced major revisions to the department's policy on body cameras.

Mr Noor handed himself in to police in March on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He was booked on the third-degree murder charge for perpetrating an eminently dangerous act while showing a "depraved mind".

A second-degree manslaughter charge alleges he acted with "culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk".

If convicted of third-degree murder, he could face a maximum of 25 years in prison, though the presumptive sentence is 12 and a half years.

The second-degree manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but the presumptive sentence is four years.

Mr Noor has not spoken publicly about the case and declined to answer questions from investigators.

More to come.