AMP could face criminal charges for misleading ASIC, banking royal commission told

Updated 27 April 2018, 13:40 AEST

The banking royal commission has heard AMP could face criminal penalties for misleading the corporate regulator ASIC.

Delivering her closing statement, counsel assisting the inquiry Rowena Orr QC said AMP may have breached the Corporations Act over numerous misleading statements relating to its practice of charging fees for no service.

The inquiry has been told AMP misled ASIC on 20 occasions about a deliberate practice of charging fees to customers who were no longer receiving financial advice. Penalties for the alleged breaches could include fines and jail time.

Ms Orr was speaking as she wrapped up two weeks of evidence drilling into financial advisors.

The potential criminal action centres on efforts by the AMP board to influence a supposedly independent report from lawyers Clayton Utz.

Ms Orr said AMP's characterisation of the Clayton Utz report as external and independent was "at least inaccurate, if not misleading".

"The board of AMP may have approved the changes to the Clayton Utz report before it was submitted to ASIC," she said.

The evidence has already cost AMP chief executive Craig Meller his job.

Ms Orr said it was open to conclude that AMP's conduct in connection to the Clayton Utz report may have breached criminal provisions in the Corporations Act.

She added that AMP had made 20 "misstatements" in 12 communications with ASIC over the fees-for-no-service inquiry.

These too carry criminal penalties and fines of of up to $1 million for each breach.

ASIC concedes it has preferred negotiation to prosecution in the past.

Earlier the regulator told the commission that it could take years to ban an adviser guilty of misconduct.

ASIC said it relied on negotiation with financial planning licensees to secure any penalty.

Despite mounting evidence of an industry rife with misconduct, ASIC has only pursued one criminal proceeding in the past 10 years, and has not issued any civil penalty orders against licensees since 2013.

Senior executive leader of ASIC's financial advisers team Louise Macauley told the commission that limited resources and difficulties with existing laws made it hard to achieve acceptable outcomes.

Ms Orr said it could take two to three years from the time ASIC was notified of misconduct to enforce a ban on a licensee or adviser.

"Given the purpose of a ban is to protect the public, but it can a take couple of years [to enforce it], is that acceptable?" Ms Orr asked Ms Macauley.

"No, it's not," Ms Macauley said.

Evidence presented to the commission found ASIC relied more on negotiation with licensees than taking direct action and using courts for "public denunciation".

Ms Macauley said any criminal action would most likely be taken against individuals rather than companies, as the action against companies would generally take up to three years and just result in a fine.

"We weigh up the various avenues we have and the deterrent impact they can have," she said.