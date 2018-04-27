ASIC slow to ban advisers guilty of misconduct and unlikely to launch civil or criminal actions

Updated 27 April 2018, 12:50 AEST

Senior executive tells banking royal commission ASIC generally negotiates outcomes with financial advice licensees rather than pursue tougher action through the courts.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has conceded it can take years to ban an adviser guilty of misconduct, and relies on negotiation with financial planning licensees to secure any penalty.

Despite mounting evidence of an industry rife with misconduct, ASIC has only pursued one criminal proceeding in the past 10 years and no civil penalty orders against licensees since 2013.

Senior executive leader of ASIC's financial advisers team Louise Macauley told the banking royal commission limited resources and difficulties with existing laws made it hard to achieve acceptable outcomes.

Counsel assisting the commission Rowena Orr QC said it could take two to three years from the time ASIC was notified of misconduct to enforce a ban on a licensee or adviser.

"Given the purpose of a ban is to protect the public, but it can a take couple of years [to enforce it], is that acceptable?" Ms Orr asked Ms Macauley.

"No, it's not," Ms Macauley said.

Evidence presented to the commission found ASIC relied more on negotiation with licensees than taking direct action and using courts for "public denunciation".

ASIC has never prosecuted anyone for failing to report a breach within the current 10-day limit, given high evidentiary standards needed and to give licensees more time to investigate the breaches

ASIC has not instigated one civil penalty order in the past five years

ASIC has only succeed in getting two licence suspensions and two licence cancellations since 2013

ASIC has launched one criminal case in the past 10 years

ASIC has launched six civil penalty cases against licensees since 2013 when new legislation came into force allowing this course of action

Since 2008 ASIC has issued 229 bans against financial planners, 46 per cent have been permanent.

Ms Macauley said any criminal action would most likely be taken against individuals rather than companies, as the action against companies would generally take up to three years and just result in a fine.

"We weigh up the various avenues we have and the deterrent impact they can have," Ms Macauley said.

