Good news wrap: The stories that made us smile this week

Updated 27 April 2018, 19:05 AEST

Max the loyal blue heeler is hailed a hero after spending the night beside a three-year-old girl lost in rugged bushland while therapy doggos have brought some comfort to Torontonians.

Max the blue heeler led rescuers to a little girl who spent the night alone in Queensland bushland. (Credit: ABC licensed)

This week saw yet another "tragic and senseless" incident, this time in the Canadian city of Toronto, while the death of Swedish DJ Avicii also dominated the headlines.

But there has been some good news to make you smile going into the weekend and we're here to remind you of it in case you missed it.

Here are seven great things that happened this week.

Dogs really are man's best friend

The week began with the tale of Max, the loyal blue heeler who has been hailed a hero after spending the night beside a three-year-old girl lost in rugged bushland in Southern Queensland.

Aurora was reported missing about 3:00pm last Friday after she wandered off on her own, but a search of woodlands and hills on the rural property in wet weather on Friday night found no trace of her.

On Saturday morning, more than 100 State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers, police and members of the public resumed the search and found Aurora safe and well with Max the dog at 8:00am.

For his good work in keeping the little girl safe, Max has been declared an honorary police dog.

Doggos help humans through tragedy

As workers return to their offices and residents resume day-to-day activities in Toronto following this week's horrific van attack, several St John Ambulance therapy dogs and their handlers converged at the site of the incident to provide comfort to those who have been affected.

For Marjan Iravani, the presence of the therapy dogs at Mel Lastman Square was an antidote to the events that unfolded outside her apartment building.

Ms Iravani spent the days after the incident thinking about the moment she stepped outside on Yonge Street and saw the carnage, The Toronto Star reported.

"I felt so bad after the accident. It's gotten worse day by day," Ms Iravani told the Star.

But sitting quietly with a hand on one of the nearly 20 dogs in the square has given her some peace.

A story for 'cat people'

A cat named Toby, who walked almost 20 kilometres back to the family who gave him up to be euthanised, finally has a new home.

Toby's original family had given him away to another family because they did not want him anymore. But Toby navigated the long journey back to his original home to be with them again.

Instead of welcoming him back, the family took him to a local animal shelter to be put down. However, the shelter called the Society for the Prevention of Animals who took him to be rehomed.

He now has a new home with two other feline friends to play with.

A prince is born in Britain

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed a new prince into the world.

The baby boy, who was born weighing 8lbs 7oz (about 3.8kg), is the fifth in line to the throne.

Kensington Palace said he was born at 11:01am (8:01pm AEST), a few hours after Catherine was admitted to hospital in labour.

The Duchess smiled at hundreds of well-wishers and assembled journalists as she left the hospital clutching her baby just seven hours after the birth.

"Thrice the worry now," William told reporters, holding up three fingers with a smile, as he got into a car to take his wife and newborn back to Kensington Palace.

"We didn't keep you waiting too long this time."

An historic moment for the two Koreas

Kim Jong-un has become the first North Korean leader to cross over into the South since the Korean War armistice, meeting his counterpart Moon Jae-in in the demilitarised zone for historic peace talks.

Many people in both North Korea and South Korea have lost contact with their families. But the prospect of peace has brought renewed hope to many in the region.

"If there can be exchanges and interactions between North and South Korean people then reunification is possible. Then it will be already reunified. I guarantee it," Yong-cheol Jun says.

The Waffle House Hero

James Shaw Jr was sitting with a friend at the Waffle House counter when a gunman wearing only a green jacket opened fire outside the diner.

Mr Shaw bolted from his seat and slid along the ground to the restroom. He kept an eye out for the gunman, and as soon as there was a pause in the shooting, Mr Shaw ambushed him.

He is now being hailed a hero for his actions, which prevented further bloodshed.

Within hours of the incident, Mr Shaw had launched a fundraiser to help the victims' families.

As of Friday, the GoFund Me campaign has raised $US165,000 for the victims.

Women take the lead on Anzac Day

For the first time, women took the lead at Anzac Day marches across the nation.

Sally Heidenreich served as an intelligence officer in the Australian Army for over a decade and shared some of her experiences in conflict zones to highlight the national By the Left initiative.

The initiative was launched this year to encourage servicewomen from around Australia to march as one on Anzac Day, wearing their medals proudly on the left-hand side of their uniform.

"Everyone's service is equal, whether they were deployed on operations or not, regardless of sex, sexual persuasion, colour or creed," Ms Heidenreich said.

"The day is about inclusivity and togetherness."

Ms Heidenreich said the march meant a lot to servicewomen this year because it was important for all people who served to feel that they have a place, without question.