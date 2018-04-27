Louis Arthur Charles: Royals William and Kate name their newborn baby

Updated 27 April 2018, 21:15 AEST

The young prince is fifth in line to the throne behind the Queen, Prince Charles, father Prince William, eldest brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their new baby son Louis Arthur Charles.

"The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge," Kensington Palace said.

The prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, was born on Monday evening (AEST).

He weighed 8lbs 7oz (3.83kg).

Louis is William's fourth name as well as being that of Earl Mountbatten, to whom William's father Prince Charles was particularly close.

Mountbatten was the uncle of Prince Philip, 96, great-grandfather of the new prince.

Charles, heir to the throne, has said it was a great joy to have another grandchild.

William and Kate now have three children: Louis joins Charlotte, 2, and George, 4

