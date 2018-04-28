Australian, Canadian aircraft to head to Japan over 'illicit' North Korean ship transfers

Updated 28 April 2018, 12:20 AEST

Australian and Canadian military aircraft will soon head to a US base in Japan to monitor "illicit" ship-to-ship transfers involving North Korean vessels, the ABC confirms.

RAAF P-3C Orions are likely to be used in the operation. (Credit: ABC)

Australian and Canadian military aircraft will soon head to a US base in Japan to monitor "illicit" ship-to-ship transfers involving North Korean vessels, the ABC has confirmed.

It is understood the United States will play a leading role in coordinating the operations.

More to come.