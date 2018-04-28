Fishermen hospitalised after being swept off rocks at infamous Salmon Holes beach

Updated 28 April 2018, 19:45 AEST

One of the fisherman was flown to Royal Perth Hospital after taking in a lot of water. (Credit: ABC)

A man in his 40s is being flown to Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth for emergency treatment after he and another man were swept from rocks while fishing at an infamous beach in southern Western Australia.

The pair, who are from Mount Barker, were not wearing life jackets or helmets when they slipped into the ocean at Salmon Holes near Albany on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the public, who were on the beach at the time, rescued the men and immediately began CPR and first aid.

Great Southern Police Superintendent Dominic Wood said he understood the man flown to Perth took in a significant amount of water.

The second man, also in his 40s, was taken to Albany Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Superintendent Woods said it was fortunate the men remained conscious and afloat while they were in the water and there were people nearby to assist.

"If there hadn't been people on the beach that had been able to help and get out to them we could potentially be dealing with another two fatalities," Superintendent Woods said.

"Our thoughts are with them and their families. Fingers crossed they both pull through. One is in a very good condition compared to the other person so let's just pray for them."

Saturday's incident comes after a 30-year-old man died rock fishing at a nearby beach earlier this month and follows a spate of similar incidents in the region.

Superintendent Woods said it was another reminder of the risks of rock fishing and the need to take proper safety measures.

"They had been roped and tied on but time and time again that's not preventing people from going in the water," he said.

"You can be on the rock and it can appear you are on a safe high part of the rock but you can see here today that one or two large waves rolling in will completely engulf the entire rock face.

"You will not see it coming and you will not stay on that rock."

Albany MP Peter Watson has been lobbying the State Government to introduce legislation to make it mandatory to wear a life jacket while rock fishing.