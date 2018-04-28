Vintage crime scene models used to train investigators on how to spot a clue

Updated 28 April 2018, 5:30 AEST

Despite technological advancements in crime investigations, police investigators from around the world still still turn to vintage crime scene models for training.

Veteran police detective Guy Olivieri shines a torch on the victim's chest.

"They look like bite marks," he says.

The slain woman is high school student Dorothy Dennison, found dead in a church parsonage a week after she was last seen buying Hamburg steak from the butcher.

Fortunately for Mr Olivieri, an investigator from the Woodbridge Police Department in New Jersey, this crime has long been solved — it happened in August 1946.

The corpse he is examining is a replica of Ms Dennison, a tiny doll laying in a meticulously constructed diorama of the crime scene, encased in a glass showroom on the third floor of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Maryland.

It's part of the Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Death, a series of 18 crime scenes meticulously reconstructed in miniature by wealthy heiress Frances Glessner Lee in the 1940s.

Some call her the "mother of forensic science".

She spent up to $US6,000 building each model so they could be used to train homicide investigators to "convict the guilty, clear the innocent, and find the truth in a nutshell".

"These are really just teaching tools," Bruce Goldfarb says, special assistant to the chief medical examiner.

"You don't need to walk through [a crime scene]; you can learn an awful lot … get a lot of inference just by using your eyes and your mind."

Despite the technological advancements in crime investigations made over the past 70 years, the vintage models are still used to train police officers.

"Unfortunately the facts of violent death really have changed very little," Mr Goldfarb says.

"There are not many new ways of killing someone or dying — there are bullets and bleeds and strangulation and those sorts of things.

"Some of these look dated, but some of them you could almost put a laptop or cell phone down and they are not that far removed from how people live today.

"They really are in that way… eternal."

For the past week, around 100 police investigators from around the world have been studying these tiny scenes of death as part of the annual Frances Glessner Lee Homicide Investigation Seminar.

They are assigned one to investigate and at the end of the week they have to deliver their findings to the group.

"Frances Glessner Lee went to great depths to highlight specific details for specific reasons" Mr Olivieri says.

He pours over his tiny crime scene with a pen-sized torch.

Mr Oliveri points to a tiny chair — on it is the meat Ms Dennison bought from the butcher, wrapped in brown paper.

There are signs of mould creeping through the packaging.

The victim is lying on her back, with a pool of blood behind her head and a knife in her stomach. A hammer lies a few feet away.

Mr Oliveri notices her dress has been pulled up slightly — he thinks perhaps she has been sexually assaulted.

The purpose of the exercise is not for the investigators to solve the cases, but to observe and interpret what they see.

Mr Oliveri is bothered by one particular part of the scene, the hammer.

"It seems a little out of place. Was there someone working nearby?"

"That gives me a lead in my opinion," he says, clicking on his torch to look for more tiny clues.