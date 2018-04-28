'You can't be hairy, fat and ageing': Why beauty is becoming a moral imperative for us all

Updated 28 April 2018, 12:10 AEST

Demanding and unrealistic beauty ideals are becoming more normal for both women and men.

With her thin frame, and his tanned features, Amal and George Clooney exemplify modern beauty ideals. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Beauty has traditionally been categorised as a gendered practice — a "trivial" pursuit, grounded in subjectivity, that occupies one full half of the species.

In her upcoming book, Perfect Me: Beauty as an Ethical Ideal, author Heather Widdows slams such thinking.

Far from being a triviality, the University of Birmingham professor says beauty is becoming a dominant moral framework by which many individuals are judging themselves and those around them.

"When we talk about 'letting ourselves go', we don't just mean we've failed in one aspect of success. It's regarded as a failure of the self.

"So, you'd hear people say, 'I've been good today, I've gone to the gym' or 'I've been a bit naughty today' … this is increasingly not just moral language, but it is a real sense of, 'I have actually done something that is a real vice'."

Professor Widdows says it's not just women struggling to meet unattainable beauty standards. She argues that men, too, are being affected by unrealistic body ideals.

"Increasingly, men are aspiring to more demanding ideals of beauty, so for example, the bulked up ideal," she said.

"We see more men suffering from body image anxiety, we see more young men suffering from eating disorders."

Forgetting Second Wave feminism

In recognising body pressures as universal, Professor Widdows is taking a deliberate stride away from Second Wave feminist philosophy, which placed beautifying rituals, and ensuing objectification, in a gendered "oppressor vs victim" paradigm.

"I'm not saying there's no gendered power relations going on, but the simple claim that 'This is something men do to women', and women are oppressed in that patriarchal way, is to misunderstand the complexity of what's going on," she explained.

"If men, like women, are increasingly responding to demanding and unrealistic beauty ideals, we can no longer claim this is something that falls on one gender and not another'.

"Therefore we can't have a simple group of oppressors and a simple group of those who are exploited."

The global beauty ideal

While Professor Widdows points to 'tallness' and 'buffness' as the global beauty ideals for men, her research has identified four features that women, universally, are increasingly expected to adhere to.

1. Thinness

"This comes in a number of forms, sometimes with curves, sometimes model thin," she noted.

"There's lots of empirical evidence that [even] places that used to value fatter figures are increasingly valuing thinner figures. So, you know, Africa's an interesting example."

2. Firmness

"Strong is the new sexy; [there's] an emphasis on buffness and this is about the face, too — so an emphasis on very firm, unwrinkled skin."

3. Smoothness

"This is about hairlessness, but it's also about a global texture and tone — globally we've moved towards more bronzed, coffee-coloured skin."

4. Youth

"You might argue [this] is the only one that's long-standingly been universal."

'You can't be hairy, fat and ageing'

According to Professor Widdows, there isn't a "single blueprint of perfect", but rather a global convergence of desirable features.

"In China, it might be that pale skin matters more than the thinness," she pointed out.

"And it may be that in other places you can be very dark or very light as long as you are also thin, smooth, hairless.

"What you can't be is hairy, fat and ageing."

Importantly, Professor Widdows points out that the global beauty ideal isn't necessarily a Western one. Nor is it new.

"White women are increasingly having lip fillers and that's a particularly fast-rising trend, which is absolutely not a Westernisation," she said.

Unlike previous generations, where only the top echelons of society could — and were expected to — conform to body ideals, the contemporary beauty industry is built upon a democratised model.

"In the past, we've had some very demanding beauty ideals," Professor Widdows said.

"If you think about foot-binding or corset wearing, these are probably more demanding than thinness, curves, hairlessness and smoothness; however, they were always limited.

"For the aristocratic Chinese woman, she might not have had any choice about whether or not her feet were bound, but she couldn't have possibly believed that it was normal or natural, as most of the women in their own society didn't have their feet bound."

When 'unnatural' becomes the new norm

One of the most alarming aspects of Professor Widdows' research is the normalisation and naturalisation of certain beauty practices.

In particular, she cites the contemporary fascination with 'smoothness', and the imperative for women to maintain hairless bodies.

"It used to be the case that removing body hair was very much a kind of fashion choice. Certainly when I was young, hairy armpits and no bra was actually quite sexy," she noted.

"Increasingly, people do see body hair removal as a hygiene practice, and it's increasingly the hairy body that is seen as the abnormal and unnatural body.

"If you can't grow body hair without feeling shame or disgust, then we really are dealing with a strong, demanding, dominant ideal, rather than some trivial choice."

Professor Widdows believes our current obsession with unrealistic beauty norms is driven by several factors.

Practically speaking, humans have access to more beauty-enhancing products and services than ever before.

"There's not a lot some of our ancestors could have done except cover their faces with white lead and wear high collars, whereas now there's an awful lot we can do to look younger," she said.

"So the technological imperative is; because we can do stuff, therefore we should do stuff."

The global shift towards a more visual and virtual culture — as exemplified by image-saturated social media sites — is another contributor, as is the nature of individual consumerism.

But Professor Widdows believes the most significant factor is the ethical imperative to 'make the best of yourself'.

"We can only be sold cleansers that make our pores disappear if we have bought the view that some kind of perfect, HD skin tone — that no human actually has — is what we should have," she said.

"The language is that if you haven't made the best of yourself then somehow this is a lack of self-respect, or perhaps in some cultures, a lack of respect for others."

Why beauty isn't all bad

While Professor Widdows acknowledges how harmful beauty ideals can be, she maintains that appearance-based rituals can empower the individual and heighten one's sense of embodiment.

"The 'beauty body' is never a mere body; it is something that is in transformation; it is both subject and object; it's to be looked at, but it's also about living the life — so it is an empowering body, and full of promise," she mused.

She also credits the "communal" nature of beauty practices as a valuable contribution to social cohesion.

"The beauty touch is one of the only socially sanctioned, non-sexual touches for adult-to-adult," she pointed out.

"So, if you think, for instance, of an elderly person in a nursing home, they will get medical touching, but the caressing touch that they are likely to get is the beauty touch — the massage when hair is shampooed and cut."

"If we want to take beauty more seriously, I think we need to recognise just how embedded it is in our daily lives, and how well-regarded it is," she said. "Somehow academics have failed to see the importance of these trends."