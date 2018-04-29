Save Women's Voices: finding and celebrating the untold stories of Australia's labour movement

Updated 29 April 2018, 9:15 AEST

Stories of union struggles in Australia are often male-dominated, but a new oral history project recording the battles of "everyday" women is looking to change that.

Like many people who stand up for their rights on behalf of fellow workers, cleaner and labour activist Chris Wagland found herself thrust into the role.

"Basically, there was a lot of older cleaners who were being bullied," Ms Wagland says.

"They stood behind me and pushed me out front and said, 'Chris, you do it'.

"I was just petrified standing there and they said 'Look, we've got your back' — but it's scary, it's horrifying and you don't sleep."

Ms Wagland's experience is being recorded in Save Women's Stories, a crowd-funded oral history project preserving the first-hand accounts of women who stood up, challenged authority and helped make work better for everyone.

"You think, 'Oh my goodness, what am I going to do if I lose my job?' And of course you survive it and come out the other side," Ms Wagland recalls.

She went on to lead her fellow cleaners through a Federal Court case to retrieve their entitlements — for some workers, up to seven or eight years of accrued leave — following a contract change as they moved to a new employer.

Women not part of the story

The past 50 years has seen huge gains for Australian workers, thanks in part to bitter industrial relations battles that came at great personal cost for many involved.

But so far, histories of this period have only recorded a fraction of these stories, according to project founder and University of Technology Sydney Associate Professor Sarah Kaine.

"The labour movement is largely a history of male struggle," Dr Kaine says.

"You can see that with the 20th anniversary of the waterfront dispute, where you don't see the stories of the women who were involved being retold, you see the stories of the male protagonists."

Although Save Women's Stories will include prominent figures in the labour movement, Dr Kaine is also looking to capture the battles and struggles of "everyday" women, whose contribution to the labour movement was often at great personal risk, and has largely remained unsung.

These contributions may be anything from someone helping solve a very local problem, to those who decided to become involved in an industry-wide issue.

"Most people are too frightened"

Dr Kaine highlighted Ms Wagland as an example of those everyday stories.

In her interview for the oral history project, Ms Wagland explains the Federal Court action was partly about raising the opinion of her fellow cleaners towards their work, and also developing the collective confidence to demand better working conditions.

"The idea was to raise the profile, and for cleaners to have proper training," Ms Wagland says.

"To be able to have the strength to say, 'My vacuum cleaner is not safe and I'm not going to use it'.

"And of course, technically you should have stopped working, but you didn't.

"You'd nurse along a [power] cord that was shorting out all the time, in the hope you could get your work done and hope you could get a cord the next day, instead of stamping your foot and saying, 'No, it's not safe and I'm not using it'.

"Most people are too frightened. You've got to make people strong enough and confident enough that they will say, 'This is wrong'."

Despite gains, challenges remain

Some of the more well-known interviewees include former ACTU president Jennie George, who lead the union through the famous waterfront dispute in 1998, and Meredith Burgmann, a former president of the NSW Legislative Council, and the first woman president of the NSW Academics Union.

The oral history project takes its start in 1968, a year of political upheaval around the world.

Dr Kaine says there has been measurable progress in the workplace over the last 50 years, naming maternity leave, superannuation and domestic violence leave as some of the most important gains.

But the interviews recorded so far reveal the day-to-day experience of many women in the workforce has remained remarkably similar.

"Many women in low paid jobs particularly ... are not working in high-tech, new technology areas, so the labour process is much the same," she says.

"The experience of working under pressure in terms that Chris was talking about is the same; working with employers often who are experiencing the need to reduce costs.

"So those kinds of conditions actually haven't changed."

If you know of an unsung workplace hero whose story needs to be preserved, get in touch with Save Women's Stories.