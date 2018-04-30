Cricket Australia reveals summer schedule, with questions over an Adelaide day-night Test against India

Updated 30 April 2018, 15:35 AEST

Cricket Australia has locked in a series-opening Test against India at Adelaide Oval but is still hoping to secure a deal for a day-night fixture.

Australia will play India in a Test in early December, but Cricket Australia cannot confirm whether it will be a day-night game or not. (Credit: AAP)

Cricket Australia (CA) is still hoping it can persuade India the opening match of their four-Test series in Adelaide should be a day-nighter.

CA released its full summer international schedule on Monday but could not confirm it would continue its recent tradition of pink-ball Tests in the clash at Adelaide Oval from December 6.

The powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India has been opposed to the day-night Test innovation started by Australia in 2015.

However, a report from India last week indicated they may play one of two home Tests against West Windies in October under lights. If so, it would help prepare them for a pink-ball clash on Australian soil.

CA chief executive James Sutherland said it was his organisation's preference to use the day-night format for the Adelaide fixture.

"It's not the end of the world if it's not, but at the same time we believe that Adelaide lends itself as a great day-night venue," Sutherland said.

"If you look at the last Test match played there during the Ashes series we had over 200,000 people there."

Perth Stadium will host a Test for the first time when the second match of the series against India is played from December 14 to 18.

With Melbourne and Sydney hosting India for the traditional Boxing Day and New Year Tests, Brisbane misses out on the summer's most high-profile series and loses its status as the season-opening Test venue.

Instead the Gabba will host the first of two Tests against Sri Lanka, a day-nighter from January 24 which runs over the Australia Day long weekend.

Sutherland described the Gabba as having the "best Test cricket pitch in the country" but the standard of the facility meant it missed out on being a host during the India series.

He said CA wanted to see an upgrade of the Gabba in the coming years.

"The Gabba has slipped down the rankings a little bit but at the same time we understand the (Queensland) Government is reviewing its position in respect to stadiums in Queensland," Sutherland said.

"These things don't happen quickly or easily. We're certainly very supportive."

Canberra's Manuka Oval will host its maiden Test when Australia rounds out its home summer of cricket in game two against Sri Lanka from February 1.

The Gold Coast is to host international cricket for the first time, staging a T20 game between Australia and South Africa.

The T20 international at Carrara on November 17 will follow Australia's three one-dayers against the touring Proteas in Perth, Adelaide and Hobart.

The Carrara venue, which is the home ground of the AFL's Gold Coast Suns and recently staged the athletics at the Commonwealth Games, may be considered for use during the 2018/19 Big Bash League.

"I think in the foreseeable future we are going to see Big Bash cricket here," Sutherland said.

"Now we have the infrastructure there's no reason why not."

Australia's women's team will focus on a series against New Zealand — beginning in late September before the start of the men's schedule.

The series will feature three T20 internationals and three one-dayers in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne, with a match between New Zealand and a Governor-General's XI on February 28.

AAP/ABC