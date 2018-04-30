Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron's planted tree at White House put into quarantine

Updated 30 April 2018, 9:15 AEST

French President Emmanuel Macron and US leader Donald Trump celebrated the bond between their countries by planting a tree at the White House last week — but keen-eyed photographers noticed the oak sapling is now gone.

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron used golden shovels to plant the sapling at the White House, but now the tree is no longer there. (Credit: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated the special relationship between the United States and France during his state visit to Washington last week by planting a tree with President Donald Trump on the grounds of the White House.

Now the oak sapling is gone — at least temporarily.

White House photographers noticed the tree was gone days after it had been planted. Mystery ensued as photos showed just a yellow patch remaining where the sapling once stood.

In fact, the tree, from Belleau Wood in France where almost 2,000 American soldiers died in a World War I battle, had been dug up not long after it was planted.

It was put in quarantine, according to US and French officials.

The problem: Parasites on the tree could spread to others on the White House property.

"It was actually a special favour from Trump to France to be able to plant the tree the day of the President's visit," an official from Mr Macron's office said.

"Since then, it has returned to quarantine and will soon be replanted in the White House gardens.

"Don't worry, the tree is doing very well."

Mr Trump and Mr Macron planted the sapling with golden shovels as their wives Brigitte Macron and Melania Trump watched on.

In a tweet, Mr Macron paid tribute to the American soldiers who died at Belleau Wood, and said: "This oak tree (my gift to [Donald Trump]) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us."

Reuters/ABC